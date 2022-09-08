Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Research Solutions Aktie [Valor: 20856371 / ISIN: US7610251057]
09.09.2022 01:20:00

Research Solutions to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2022 Results on Thursday, September 22, 2022

HENDERSON, Nev., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS), a pioneer in providing cloud-based workflow solutions for R&D driven organizations, will hold a conference call to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended June 30, 2022, on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. ET. A press release containing the company's financial results will be issued following the market close and prior to the call.

(PRNewsfoto/Research Solutions, Inc.)

Research Solutions President and CEO Roy W. Olivier and CFO Bill Nurthen will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Thursday, September 22, 2022
Time: 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT)
Dial-in number: 1-631-891-4304
Conference ID: 10020199

Please dial into the conference 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay via the investor relations section of the company's website at http://researchsolutions.investorroom.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through October 22, 2022. To access the replay, dial 1-412-317-6671 and use replay ID 10020199.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS) provides cloud-based technologies to streamline the process of obtaining, managing, and creating intellectual property. Founded in 2006 as Reprints Desk, the company was a pioneer in developing solutions to serve researchers. Today, more than 70 percent of the top pharmaceutical companies, prestigious universities, and emerging businesses rely on Article Galaxy, the company's SaaS research platform, to streamline access to the latest scientific research and data with 24/7 customer support. For more information and details, please visit www.researchsolutions.com 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/research-solutions-to-announce-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-fiscal-2022-results-on-thursday-september-22-2022-301620940.html

SOURCE Research Solutions, Inc.

