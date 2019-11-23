23.11.2019 01:45:00

Research Rolls-Royce Black Badge models on St. Louis Motorcars website

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shoppers in the St. Louis area don't just have a great destination at which to shop for high-end luxury vehicles, but a great online resource with which to research those vehicles ahead of time. Shopping for any vehicle can be a stressful hassle, and it all starts with deciding which vehicle is the right choice. Folks at this early stage of the process who are in the market for more exotic brands, like Lamborghini and Bugatti, have a place they can go to research many of these fantastic brands.

St. Louis Motorcars is a dealership that offers models from several of these luxury brands, including Aston Martin, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Lotus and Rolls-Royce. Interested buyers can find all sorts of details on many of the models that these brands manufacture right on the dealership's website, http://www.stl.cars.

Most recently, the dealership made it a point to provide information regarding the Black Badge models made by the Rolls-Royce brand. Black Badge represents a sort of subdivision of the Rolls-Royce brand, which offers even more exclusive versions of four of the company's regular models. The Black Badge Cullinan was the most recent introduction, which has been covered in detail on the dealership's blog.

Shoppers in the area looking to find all of this information and much more can locate it on the dealership's website, linked above. St. Louis Motorcars is located at One Arnage Blvd. Further questions can be directed to the sales team at 636-489-3788.

 

SOURCE St. Louis Motorcars

