SMI 9’958 -0.3%  SPI 12’454 -0.3%  Dow 28’211 -0.4%  DAX 12’466 -0.7%  Euro 1.0738 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’157 -0.8%  Gold 1’917 -0.4%  Dollar 0.9067 0.2%  Öl 41.8 0.2% 

Kryptowährungen ziehen an breiter Front an! Jetzt handeln! -w-
22.10.2020 11:10:00

"Research Radar" to focus on mild cognitive impairment, says Dr. Leslie Norins, CEO of MCI911.com

NAPLES, Fla., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Since mild cognitive impairment (MCI) is the first visible sign of cognition slippage, and may indicate an Alzheimer's disease process at work in the brain, it is logical to attempt to halt or reverse it, says Leslie Norins, M.D., Ph.D., CEO of MCI911,LLC. But, he says, conventional medicine as yet has no generally-accepted drug to arrest or cure it. So, once diagnosed, what can an afflicted person do?

MCI911.com: Counterattacking Mild Cognitive Impairment and Alzheimer's disease (PRNewsfoto/MCI911.com, LLC)

Dr. Norins says that in reputable medical journals there are dozens of reports of possibly helpful actions and substances that may hold off or lessen the creeping loss of cognition.  The trouble is, he says, that these encouraging tactics are scattered among several hundred medical journals, so it is impossible for the average person to find them all and stay abreast of progress.

"That's why we've created the 'Research Radar' department on our new website, MCI911.com.  We use algorithms and scans of databases to select candidate research reports to review and summarize.  Then we further separate these into three categories: 'actionable now by humans', 'promising but not quite ready', and 'still at the lab animal stage'. We also provide the full journal citation so those interested can read the original article."

Dr. Norins praises other gleaners of research who survey the entire field of Alzheimer's disease.  But, he says, as far as he can determine Research Radar is the only research screen focusing solely on MCI, and sifting for interventions to consider immediately.

He adds, "Even if these promising nuggets of information from the world's medical research labs help just a few MCI patients, that's an improvement on what we've got now—nothing."  Dr. Norins also hopes that public pressure will build on advocacy groups and research funders to give more attention and money to MCI research.  "After all, it's the earliest stage.  If you can nip it in the bud right there, the patient won't go on to develop Alzheimer's devastating brain degeneration."

MCI911, LLC is a privately held independent information service and clearinghouse.  It is not affiliated with, or endorsed by, any other organization. It is self-funded, and does not seek or accept outside donations. A sister company, Alzheimer's Germ Quest, Inc, encourages researchers to explore more deeply the clues that microbes may trigger Alzheimer's disease.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/research-radar-to-focus-on-mild-cognitive-impairment-says-dr-leslie-norins-ceo-of-mci911com-301157530.html

SOURCE MCI911, LLC

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Sika 235.50
3.11 %
Geberit 542.40
0.52 %
UBS Group 11.17
0.45 %
Part Grp Hldg 853.20
0.14 %
Nestle 106.36
-0.17 %
Lonza Grp 567.60
-0.80 %
Swisscom 464.90
-0.85 %
Swiss Re 66.94
-0.95 %
Swiss Life Hldg 333.30
-0.98 %
The Swatch Grp 204.50
-1.45 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

09:55
SMI wieder unter 10.000 Punkte
06:48
Weekly-Hits: Europa – Zwischen Pandemie und Hoffnung / American Water Works & Xylem – Investieren in das “blaue Gold”
21.10.20
Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
21.10.20
#BXstelltvor: Lang und Schwarz mit Carsten Lütke-Bornefeld | BX Swiss TV
21.10.20
Could Stimulus Raise Bond Yields?
20.10.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.60% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (62.5%) auf Credit Suisse Group AG, UBS Group AG, Julius Baer Group Ltd
16.10.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Amazon, Netflix, The Walt Disney Company
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11:00
Schroders: Schroder Institutional Investor Study 2020: Anleger setzen weiterhin auf Private Assets
21.10.20
Schroders: Warum Nachhaltigkeit für Metropolen so wichtig ist
20.10.20
Schroders: Behavioral Finance: Wie lässt sich das Bedürfnis nach nachhaltigen Anlagen erklären?
mehr
#BXstelltvor: Lang und Schwarz mit Carsten Lütke-Bornefeld | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin steigt dank PayPal-Entscheidung auf den höchsten Stand seit Juli 2019 - PayPal-Aktie gefragt
Zur Rose-Aktie profitiert zweistellig: Zur Rose legt in den ersten neun Monaten deutlich zu
Nestlé wächst zweistellig mit Vitaminen und medizinischen Produkten - Nestlé-Aktie leichter
Meyer-Burger-Chef: "Arbeiten mit Hochdruck an Fremdkapitalfinanzierung" - Meyer Burger-Aktie kräftig im Plus
US-Handel endet rot -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit kräftigen Verlusten -- Börsen in Asien schlussendlich überwiegend fester
Tesla-Aktie nachbörslich gefragt: Tesla liefert fünften Quartalsgewinn in Folge
Idorsia-Hauptaktionäre haben Kapitalerhöhung voll mitgemacht - Idorsia-Aktie stabil
Darum legt der Euro zum US-Dollar zu - zum Franken wenig verändert
Anleger besorgt: SMI und DAX mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich tiefer
Chinesische Tech-Konzerne offenbar gegen Arm-Übernahme durch NVIDIA - NVIDIA-Aktie stabil

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Anleger besorgt: SMI und DAX mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich tiefer
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex zeigen sich am Donnerstag mit teils klaren Verlusten. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten waren am Donnerstag überwiegend Minuszeichen zu sehen. Die Wall Street zeigte sich zur Wochenmitte schwächer.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit