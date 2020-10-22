"Research Radar" to focus on mild cognitive impairment, says Dr. Leslie Norins, CEO of MCI911.com

NAPLES, Fla., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Since mild cognitive impairment (MCI) is the first visible sign of cognition slippage, and may indicate an Alzheimer's disease process at work in the brain, it is logical to attempt to halt or reverse it, says Leslie Norins, M.D., Ph.D., CEO of MCI911,LLC. But, he says, conventional medicine as yet has no generally-accepted drug to arrest or cure it. So, once diagnosed, what can an afflicted person do?

Dr. Norins says that in reputable medical journals there are dozens of reports of possibly helpful actions and substances that may hold off or lessen the creeping loss of cognition. The trouble is, he says, that these encouraging tactics are scattered among several hundred medical journals, so it is impossible for the average person to find them all and stay abreast of progress.

"That's why we've created the 'Research Radar' department on our new website, MCI911.com. We use algorithms and scans of databases to select candidate research reports to review and summarize. Then we further separate these into three categories: 'actionable now by humans', 'promising but not quite ready', and 'still at the lab animal stage'. We also provide the full journal citation so those interested can read the original article."

Dr. Norins praises other gleaners of research who survey the entire field of Alzheimer's disease. But, he says, as far as he can determine Research Radar is the only research screen focusing solely on MCI, and sifting for interventions to consider immediately.

He adds, "Even if these promising nuggets of information from the world's medical research labs help just a few MCI patients, that's an improvement on what we've got now—nothing." Dr. Norins also hopes that public pressure will build on advocacy groups and research funders to give more attention and money to MCI research. "After all, it's the earliest stage. If you can nip it in the bud right there, the patient won't go on to develop Alzheimer's devastating brain degeneration."

MCI911, LLC is a privately held independent information service and clearinghouse. It is not affiliated with, or endorsed by, any other organization. It is self-funded, and does not seek or accept outside donations. A sister company, Alzheimer's Germ Quest, Inc, encourages researchers to explore more deeply the clues that microbes may trigger Alzheimer's disease.

