13.04.2020 20:51:00

Research Innovations, Inc. wins $21M prototype agreement to provide Cyber Situational Understanding (SU) capability to the U.S. Army

ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Innovations, Inc. (RII), a technology innovator with a focus on multi-domain C2 systems, big data analytics, and advanced cyber engineering, announced its award of a $21M prototype agreement to meet the Army's need for Cyber Situational Understanding (SU). This project further extends RII's cutting-edge technology and builds upon its longstanding expertise in command and control. 

(PRNewsfoto/Research Innovations, Inc.)

RII's IMPACT will serve as the foundation for developing an agile prototype for the Army's Cyber SU software solution. IMPACT provides enterprise-level multi-domain coordination, collaboration, advanced analytics, and visualization capabilities, using a common data model that readily integrates a variety of data sources.  IMPACT is built using RII's RapidAdapt framework, which currently provides multi-domain C2 solutions for a variety of requirements from strategic to tactical, with thousands of users across the joint force. Neville Thomas, RII's VP of Tactical Command and Control, highlights his team's extensive experience, saying "The RII team is uniquely suited to help the Army realize its Cyber SU vision. RII's powerful software framework coupled with our proven DevSecOps process is a great fit for the Army's pivot towards agile acquisition and execution. This vast experience, combined with our Intel and Cyber expertise will provide the Army with highly-skilled and experienced talent who will work  shoulder-to-shoulder with soldiers to develop and deliver outstanding capabilities."

By leveraging RII's technology as the foundation, the Army will develop a Cyber SU prototype solution capable of providing situational understanding of cyberspace throughout the full range of military operations.  Commanders will understand - in operational terms - the state and status of cyber operations, and their impact on overall mission operations. The developed Cyber SU prototype solution will provide the Commander and Cyber Electromagnetic Activities (CEMA) working group with a means to visualize and understand operations across the physical, logical, and persona layers of the Cyber domain.  "We're excited to operationalize capabilities for tactical users," said Rich Briggs, RII's founder and Chief Technology Officer.  "Over the past year, we have worked closely with members of the Army tactical cyber community at events like the U.S. Army Cyber Center of Excellence's Cyber Quest to learn first-hand what they really need, and to experience the challenges they face."  Given the new challenge-based acquisition model, which included an Other Transaction Authority (OTA) acquisition approach, and RII's agile development approach, select new capabilities will be quickly introduced to the field.   

The views and conclusions contained herein are those of the authors and should not be interpreted as necessarily representing the official policies or endorsements, either expressed or implied, of the U.S. Government.

With offices in Alexandria, VA, San Antonio, TX, and Melbourne, FL as well as staff embedded with key customers globally, RII supports critical defense, intelligence, cyber, and law enforcement customers across the U.S. Government and with select international customers.  RII rapidly delivers transformative technology to customers and end-users to achieve its core purpose of "Creating RIIdiculously Awesome solutions that make the world safer."  Visit www.researchinnovations.com for more information. 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/research-innovations-inc-wins-21m-prototype-agreement-to-provide-cyber-situational-understanding-su-capability-to-the-us-army-301039527.html

SOURCE Research Innovations, Inc.

SMI und DAX gehen fester ins Osterwochenende
Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der DAX konnten sich mit Aufschlägen ins verlängerte Wochenende verabschieden.

