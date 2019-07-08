08.07.2019 03:00:00

Research finds only 15% of companies are adequately prepared for a cyber attack

TOKYO, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Axis Communications have conducted a survey to understand customers' attitudes to cyber threats, how cybersecurity impacts their business and how prepared they feel to face an attack.

Among the 175 security management professionals interviewed, the survey concluded that despite cyberattacks being recognized as a real and incumbent danger by most companies (87% prioritized it as a risk), only a few felt that they had adequate defences (15%).

While 76% of the respondents regard physical protection of assets and safety as their main responsibilities, none of them mention internal attack factors as a threat. Instead, around 60% of them lay the blame on legacy systems. While these systems are a clear weakness, cyber threats are actually just as relevant for recently deployed firmware and software versions as for older ones. This suggests a common misconception that product security is the only way to mitigate vulnerabilities and threats. On the contrary, companies need to manage cyber risks across many dimensions.

Tackling cyber threats requires a practical and constant approach, such as setting clear and actionable policies and procedures, as well as having the correct measures performed on a daily basis. Adopting this holistic mindset is the only effective way to manage all the various types of cybersecurity threats.

Highlights of the survey result:

  • 87% of the respondents prioritize cybersecurity as a risk, but only 15% say they are well prepared
  • 57% recognize a lack of internal priority and competences as a reason for not being properly prepared
  • Where an attack took place, 45% blamed on social engineering and phishing email while 59% on legacy systems
  • Only 35% report having a cybersecurity expert working in their business
  • 26% report having experienced a cyberattack in the past 12 months, however 28% are unsure of whether an attack took place
  • The consequences of a cyberattack can damage not only the company's monetary resources, but also the trust between them and their customers.

For more details of the survey, please visit: https://www.axis.com/files/brochure/bc_cybersecurity_report_results_a4_ja_1902_lo.pdf

About Axis Communications

Axis enables a smarter and safer world by creating network solutions that provide insights for improving security and new ways of doing business. As the industry leader in network video, Axis oﬀers products and services for video surveillance and analytics, access control, and audio systems. Axis has more than 3,000 dedicated employees in over 50 countries and collaborates with partners worldwide to deliver customer solutions. Axis was founded in 1984 and has its headquarters in Lund, Sweden.

Logo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190614/2496809-1logo

SOURCE Axis Communications

