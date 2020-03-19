19.03.2020 01:00:00

Rescue Alert Named in Top 10 Best, Most Affordable Medical Alert System by PayingForSeniorCare.com

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PayingForSeniorCare.com, the nation's most visited website for senior care reviews, has named Rescue Alert to its list of top most affordable medical alert systems for 2020.

Rescue Alert was one of ten companies that qualified for the list based on its demonstration of excellent customer service, transparency and affordability. With a variety of medical alert systems on the market, this list was developed to help seniors and their loved ones easily identify those with the highest overall value. As a part of the review process, PayingForSeniorCare.com also identified key features to look for in a system such as starting costs, add-on costs, home fall detection technology, mobility, cost transparency, location monitoring and mobile help button.

According to the CDC, one out of four older adults fall every year, with 20 percent of those falls resulting in broken bones or head trauma. A medical alert system enables seniors to get immediate help in the event of an emergency and provides their loved ones with peace of mind.

To see the complete list of the top 10 best, most affordable medical alerts systems, please visit: https://www.payingforseniorcare.com/best-medical-alert-systems

Please direct media inquiries to Joyce Collins at 877-229-0003

ABOUT PAYINGFORSENIORCARE.COM:
PayingforSeniorCare.com strives to be the most complete, up-to-date, and reliable source of simple and easy-to-access information about financial resources for seniors and their loved ones on the internet. To accomplish that, the Eldercare Financial Assistance Locator tool was created, and comprehensive resources are continually being added and updated for those in every state in the nation. The site is owned and operated by Caring, LLC, a leading senior care referral service.

 

SOURCE PayingForSeniorCare.com

