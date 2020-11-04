SMI 10’196 1.9%  SPI 12’696 1.8%  Dow 27’480 2.1%  DAX 12’251 1.3%  Euro 1.0673 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’142 1.4%  Gold 1’909 0.0%  Dollar 0.9112 -0.2%  Öl 40.8 1.6% 

04.11.2020

RES helps Kansas City Residents Stay in Their Homes Longer

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo., Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Residential Engineering Services + Design (RES) has launched a new service to design and remodel homes that people can enjoy for a lifetime. Many people are rethinking their living arrangements, especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Issues of space, safety, mobility, and intergenerational living are challenging, but RES helps their clients find solutions that are beautifully designed.

Allyson Gerver, OTR/L, CAPS, Residential Engineering Services

Even before the pandemic, Theresa Voiss, Designer at RES, noticed a trend in her clients' design needs. "People in their 50s are coming to RES to design their forever home. Many have looked for an existing house but could not find the perfect plan, so they have chosen to build what they want. It is usually with the idea of having a beautiful home now that also meets their future needs so they can avoid living in an assisted living facility."

Professional Engineer and Owner of RES, Bradley Huxol, agrees that they could fill this design need for area families.

The design team includes designers, engineers, and an occupational therapist with CAPS (Certified Aging in Place Specialty) certification. Having an occupational therapist on board helps to plan for common future needs and enhances recommendations for lighting, fixtures, mobility, safety, and other design features.

In a collaborative design process, the design team meets with the client in person or virtually to discuss the client's needs and wants. They incorporate universal design principals, such as wider hallways, wider doorways, zero entry showers, and larger bathrooms, so people of all ages can live together and easily function in their home. The solutions vary from renovations to additions to complete new home designs.

The costs for services vary according to the scope of the design project, but they are competitive to a standard architectural design and include fully engineered plans which are ready for permit.

If meeting in person, the RES team follows PPE and social distancing guidelines as recommended by the CDC.  

Residential Engineering Services, LLC (RES) was established in 2007. Universal Design and Aging in Place are the newest services provided by RES.  RES is an engineering consulting firm that provides a wide variety of services for the residential industry including new construction, structural and foundation troubleshooting of existing homes, home additions, renovations, new home design and design services. They service homeowners, realtors, contractors, and builders.

Media Contact:

Theresa Voiss
816-399-4901
258244@email4pr.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/res-helps-kansas-city-residents-stay-in-their-homes-longer-301166109.html

SOURCE Residential Engineering Services

