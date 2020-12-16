SMI 10’457 1.1%  SPI 13’007 1.0%  Dow 30’151 -0.2%  DAX 13’566 1.5%  Euro 1.0789 0.2%  EStoxx50 3’543 0.6%  Gold 1’853 0.0%  Bitcoin 18’383 6.7%  Dollar 0.8864 0.1%  Öl 51.0 0.6% 

16.12.2020 18:15:00

REPURCHASE OF SHARES

REPURCHASE OF SHARES

Amsterdam, the Netherlands - Flow Traders N.V. ("Flow Traders”) (Euronext: FLOW) has repurchased 90,000 of its own shares in the period from 10 December 2020 up to and including 16 December 2020 at an average price of €25.80.

As announced on 11 November 2020, these repurchases are being made in order to satisfy the requirements of various employee incentive plans. The consideration of this purchase was €2.3 million.

The total number of shares purchased under this programme to date is 455,710 shares at an average price of €26.39 for a total consideration of €12.0 million.

1,686,879 shares were held in treasury as at 16 December 2020.

Contact Details

Flow Traders N.V.
Jonathan Berger / Investor Relations Officer
Phone:   +31 20 7996799
Email:     investor.relations@flowtraders.com

About Flow Traders

Flow Traders is a leading global financial technology-enabled liquidity provider in financial products, historically specialized in Exchange Traded Products (ETPs), now expanding into other asset classes. Flow Traders ensures the provision of liquidity to support the uninterrupted functioning of financial markets. This allows investors to continue to buy or sell ETPs or other financial instruments under all market circumstances. We continuously grow our organization, ensuring that our trading desks in Europe, the Americas and Asia can provide liquidity across all major exchanges, globally, 24 hours a day. Founded in 2004, we continue to cultivate the entrepreneurial, innovative and team-oriented culture that has been with us since the beginning.


Important Legal Information

This press release is prepared by Flow Traders N.V. and is for information purposes only. It is not a recommendation to engage in investment activities and you must not rely on the content of this document when making any investment decisions. The information in this document does not constitute legal, tax, or investment advice and is not to be regarded as investor marketing or marketing of any security or financial instrument, or as an offer to buy or sell, or as a solicitation of any offer to buy or sell, securities or financial instruments.

The information and materials contained in this press release are provided ‘as is’ and Flow Traders N.V. or any of its affiliates ("Flow Traders”) do not warrant the accuracy, adequacy or completeness of the information and materials and expressly disclaim liability for any errors or omissions. This press release is not intended to be, and shall not constitute in any way a binding or legal agreement, or impose any legal obligation on Flow Traders. All intellectual property rights, including trademarks, are those of their respective owners. All rights reserved. All proprietary rights and interest in or connected with this publication shall vest in Flow Traders. No part of it may be redistributed or reproduced without the prior written permission of Flow Traders.

Flow Traders expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update, review or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which such statements are based unless required to do so by applicable law.

By accepting this document you agree to the terms set out above. If you do not agree with the terms set out above please notify legal.amsterdam@nl.flowtraders.com immediately and delete or destroy this document.

Market Abuse Regulation

This press release is an announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

 

