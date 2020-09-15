15.09.2020 22:33:00

Republic Services Named 2020 Organics Recycler of the Year

PHOENIX, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG) has been named 2020 Organics Recycler of the Year by the National Waste & Recycling Association (NWRA), which honors innovators and leaders in the industry who have made substantial contributions to recycling. The industry award recognizes Republic's leadership in diverting food and yard waste from landfills through food recovery, organics pre-processing and composting – contributing to the circular economy.

"As one of the nation's largest recycling and waste services providers, Republic Services is committed to protecting our planet, and extending the life of the materials we recover from the waste stream is a priority," said Pete Keller, vice president of recycling and sustainability. "The organics industry is an emerging sector providing tremendous potential for us to both grow our business and strengthen the circular economy. We are proud to be leading the way in the industry."

Food and yard waste currently represent about 30 percent of the municipal solid waste that's sent to landfills, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. By diverting this material to organics programs, safe and edible food can be recovered for people or animals to consume, and green waste can be recycled into a nutrient-rich compost for soil or into biogas that can be used as fuel.

"The Organics Recycler of the Year award recognizes organizations that have made a significant impact in minimizing food waste in their community, and Republic Services has demonstrated innovation and leadership in this area," said Darrell Smith, NWRA president and CEO. "Republic's efforts to process 1.7 billion pounds of yard and food waste into 275,000 tons of compost in 2019 is worthy of this award."

Republic Services currently operates 11 compost facilities in five states, including California, where there is greater demand due to legislation mandating the diversion of organic waste from landfills. Many of Republic's composting facilities are technologically advanced, using mechanical aeration to speed up the biological process and reduce odors. The facility at the Otay Landfill in Chula Vista, Calif., is an innovative example – it's completely off the grid, using solar-powered fans and a cover technology that requires little energy consumption and traps odors, dust and emissions.

In Southern California, Republic also runs an organics pre-processing operation that removes contamination from food waste derived from restaurants and grocers, and maintains a robust food recovery program that diverts safe and edible food from the waste stream.

Organics recycling directly supports Republic's commitment to the circular economy to increase recovery of key materials by 40% by 2030. To learn more about Republic's Blue Planet® sustainability platform, visit RepublicServices.com/sustainability.

About Republic Services
Republic Services, Inc. is an industry leader in U.S. recycling and non-hazardous solid waste disposal. Through its subsidiaries, Republic's collection companies, transfer stations, recycling centers, landfills and environmental services provide effective solutions to make responsible recycling and waste disposal effortless for its customers across the country. Its 36,000 employees are committed to providing a superior experience while fostering a sustainable Blue Planet® for future generations to enjoy a cleaner, safer and healthier world. For more information, visit RepublicServices.com, or follow us at Facebook.com/RepublicServices, @RepublicService on Twitter and @republic_services on Instagram.

Republic Services logo (PRNewsfoto/Republic Services)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/republic-services-named-2020-organics-recycler-of-the-year-301131669.html

SOURCE Republic Services, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 52.20
1.68 %
Roche Hldg G 335.45
1.65 %
Novartis 83.06
1.42 %
SGS 2’425.00
1.29 %
Lonza Grp 557.40
1.24 %
Nestle 109.64
-0.05 %
Swiss Re 75.34
-0.50 %
Swiss Life Hldg 373.60
-0.66 %
UBS Group 11.20
-2.06 %
CS Group 9.98
-2.77 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16:51
Kupfer und seine Bedeutung für Chinas Wirtschaft – OpenMarkets
16:01
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
15:19
Vontobel: Ungewöhnliche Kooperationen im Kampf gegen das Coronavirus
15:17
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Lonza Group AG, BB Biotech AG, Zur Rose Group AG
14:00
Übernahmen und Fusionsspekulationen treiben die Kurse | BX Swiss TV
08:55
SMI lässt es zum Wochenstart ruhig angehen
11.09.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 7.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Allianz, AXA, Swiss Life, Swiss Re, Zurich Insurance
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.09.20
Schroders: Sechs Gründe, die für eine beschleunigte Automatisierung sprechen
02.09.20
Schroders: Wie Private-Equity-Co-Investments die Anlagerenditen nach einer Krise beschleunigen können
31.08.20
Schroders: Vorsicht vor der "BEVI"-Blase in Asien
mehr
Übernahmen und Fusionsspekulationen treiben die Kurse | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Siegfried-Aktie zieht deutlich an: Siegfried wird Impfstoff von BioNTech und Pfizer abfüllen
Weber und Rohner planen anscheinend Fusion von UBS und Credit Suisse - Aktien ziehen an
Relief Therapeutics-Aktie bricht dennoch ein: Gewinn im ersten Halbjahr
Warren Buffett bereits investiert: Alles Wichtige zum Börsengang von Snowflake
ARYZTA-Aktie zieht zweistellig an: VRP-Kandidat Andreas Schmid nimmt sich aus dem Rennen
Nach neuem Bericht über mögliche Fusion: CS- und UBS-Aktien geben nach
Goldpreis: Nach der EZB-Sitzung ist vor der Fed-Sitzung
Ölgigiant BP: Zeitalter steigender Ölnachfrage ist vorbei - BP-Aktie leichter
Roche-Aktie zieht an: Schulterschluss mit Unispital Basel bei Krebsbehandlung
Deshalb legt der Euro zum US-Dollar zu - wenig Bewegung zum Franken

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow gibt Gewinne ab -- SMI und DAX schliessen in Grün -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
An der Wall Street schrumpften die Gewinne im späten Verlauf. Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der deutsche DAX legten zu. Asiens Indizes fanden am Dienstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB