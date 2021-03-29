|
29.03.2021 14:56:00
Republic Services, Inc. Releases Inaugural Report Aligned with Recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures
PHOENIX, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG) today released the Company's inaugural climate disclosure report aligned with recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). The report, which identifies the Company's climate-related risks and opportunities, is the industry's first comprehensive TCFD reporting and represents Republic's commitment to environmental leadership and sustainability.
"As a leader in the environmental services industry, Republic Services recognizes the importance of identifying and managing risks related to climate change and developing low-carbon solutions for our customers," said Donald W. Slager, chief executive officer. "We are proud to be the first in the industry to disclose our climate-related risks and opportunities through a comprehensive TCFD report, and are committed to transparency on metrics that are important to all stakeholders."
TCFD developed a set of guidelines to help companies inform investors and other members of the public about climate-related risks. In a TCFD report, companies respond to four aspects of their business related to climate: Governance, Strategy, Risk Management, and Metrics and Targets. TCFD reporting is an ongoing process, and Republic will continue to evaluate risks and provide further disclosure.
To read the report and learn more about the Company's Blue Planet® sustainability platform, visit RepublicServices.com/sustainability.
About Republic Services
Republic Services, Inc. is a leader in the U.S. environmental services industry. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides superior customer experience while fostering a sustainable Blue Planet® for future generations to enjoy a cleaner, safer and healthier world. For more information, visit RepublicServices.com, or follow us at Facebook.com/RepublicServices, @RepublicService on Twitter or Republic Services on LinkedIn.
