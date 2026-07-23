Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 14’316 0.1%  SPI 20’091 0.0%  Dow 52’219 0.0%  DAX 25’155 0.6%  Euro 1 0.0%  EStoxx50 6’317 0.5%  Gold 4’117.2 -0.3%  Bitcoin 53’532 -0.4%  Dollar 0.8142 0.0%  Öl 96.7 2.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Kupferminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Aktien von Intel und AMD im Blick: Abnahmeverträge mit chinesischen Serverkunden gesichert
TeamViewer-Aktie zieht nach strategischer KI-Partnerschaft mit ServiceNow an
SpaceX-Aktie vor herbem Rückschlag? Warum ein Analyst 30 Prozent Abwärtspotenzial sieht
STMicroelectronics-Aktie knickt ein: Warum Umsatz- und Gewinnplus nicht ausreichen
Texas Instruments-Aktie sackt nach Rekord-Quartal ab: Zu hohe Erwartungen nach starkem Lauf?
Suche...
ETF Sparplan
23.07.2026 08:49:40

Repsol H1 Profit Surges On Higher Prices, Production; To Buy Back Upto €500 Mln Shares

(RTTNews) - Spanish energy and petrochemical major Repsol, S.A. (REPYY.PK) on Thursday reported significantly higher profit in its first half, driven by revaluation of inventories with higher crude oil prices and higher production.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, at Group level, the company expects to reach global net production of between 560,000 and 570,000 boe/d. In the first weeks of July, production exceeded 580,000.

In addition, the company announced that a further cash dividend payment of 0.53 euro gross per share will be made in January 2027, following approval by the General Shareholders' Meeting.

On Wednesday, the Board of Directors has approved a second share buyback program of up to 500 million euros. The company expects to announce a third buyback in October.

Net income for the first half stood at 2.201 billion euros, mainly due to the revaluation of inventories or 823 million euros, while last year's net income was 603 million euros.

The latest results reflected the increase in crude oil prices on the book value of inventories, while last year was affected by the decline in the price of crude oil resulting in a negative inventory effect of 394 million euros, as well as by the impact from the nationwide blackout on April 28, 2025.

Adjusted net income was 2.711 billion euros in the first half of the year.

Adjusted net income in the Exploration and Production (Upstream) business reached 673 million euros, 6.7 percent more than last year.

Adjusted net income in the Industrial business surged to 1.683 billion euros from 235 million euros last year, driven mainly by higher refining margins.

According to the firm, the results came against a backdrop of significant volatility in energy markets, particularly since the start of the conflict in Iran, which has increased price fluctuations and restricted supply.

Total production in the second quarter of the year stood at 558,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day or boe/d, the highest volume in the past two years and 4 percent above the previous quarter.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Lonza: Ausbruch nach oben

Der Pharmaauftragsfertiger hat sich an der Börse eindrucksvoll zurückgemeldet. Mit starken Semesterzahlen könnte Lonza den Rebound am morgigen Mittwoch untermauern..

Weiterlesen!
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: ASML, Iberdrola & Howmet Aerospace mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ ASML
✅ Iberdrola
✅ Howmet Aerospace

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: ASML, Iberdrola & Howmet Aerospace mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

08:11 Südkorea: Das Nervenzentrum der KI-Revolution
06:02 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: S&P 500 – Enge Kursspanne
22.07.26 Logo WHS Marvell Technology: Gap geschlossen – antizyklische Chance bei 220 USD?
22.07.26 SMI-Anleger bleiben vorsichtig
22.07.26 Marktüberblick: Technologiewerte im Aufwind
22.07.26 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: ASML, Iberdrola & Howmet Aerospace mit François Bloch
21.07.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Nestlé, Roche
21.07.26 Julius Bär: 32.00% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50% European) mit Lock-In auf Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Intel Corp
21.07.26 ETF Compass Halbjahresbilanz Teil 2: Chip-Rally, Gold-Korrektur und ein Krypto-Winter
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’967.02 19.32 SGBJ3U
Short 15’243.84 13.95 SMYBKU
Short 15’859.48 8.69 SG5BQU
SMI-Kurs: 14’315.88 22.07.2026 17:31:44
Long 13’771.37 19.59 SGBRFU
Long 13’464.67 13.75 S1B6WU
Long 12’889.08 8.88 SXEBDU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Inside ETF

08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

SpaceX-Aktie macht Kehrtwende: Nach Milliarden-Shortwette meldet sich Macquarie zu Wort
JP Morgan Chase & Co. veröffentlicht Bewertung: Siemens Energy-Aktie mit Overweight
Wichtigste Aktie der Welt? Analyst entfacht neue Micron-Euphorie
SAP SE Aktie News: SAP SE am Mittwochnachmittag mit Kursabschlägen
Erste Schätzungen: Adecco SA verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Warnung für Anleger - Buffett-Indikator auf historisch riskantem Niveau
Huber+Suhner übernimmt Testsystemspezialisten Ingun - Aktie steigt
Ausblick: SAP SE (spons ADRs) mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Gold im Rückwärtsgang: UBS nennt Kaufmarke
Lonza-Aktie dennoch unter Druck: Pharma-Auftragsfertiger übertrifft Erwartungen und hebt Margenprognose an

Top-Rankings

KW 29: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 29: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 29: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.