Reporting on acquisition of treasury shares

Aalst, Belgium, February 17, 2025 – In accordance with article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of April 2, 2019 executing the Belgian Code of Companies and Associations, Ontex hereby discloses information in relation to its program to buy back treasury shares, which was announced on November 25, 2024.

During the work week ending on February 14, 2025, Ontex repurchased 57,000 shares on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels, as set out in the table below. As a result of these transactions, Ontex now holds 1,712,712 treasury shares, representing 2.08% of the total number of issued shares.



Date # shares Average

price (in €) Minimum

price (in €) Maximum

price (in €) Total value

(in €) 10/02/2025 12,000 7.946 7.900 7.970 95,348 11/02/2025 18,000 7.855 7.830 7.880 141,390 12/02/2025 3,000 7.910 7.910 7.910 23,730 13/02/2025 15,000 8.128 8.100 8.160 121,920 14/02/2025 9,000 8.053 8.010 8.060 72,475



On December 2, 2024 Ontex launched a share buy-back program to acquire a maximum of 1.5 million shares. Upon completion of the program the number of treasury shares is to raise from 1.35% to 3.17% of the total number of issued shares. The shares acquired will contribute to meeting Ontex’s obligations under its current and future long-term incentive plans. The share purchases will be spread over a seven-month period ending on June 30, 2025. The program is conducted under the terms and conditions of the authorization granted by the extraordinary shareholders’ meeting held on May 5, 2023, and is executed by an independent intermediary, who will make its decisions independently pursuant to a discretionary mandate.

