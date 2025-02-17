Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12'875 0.3%  SPI 17'074 0.2%  Dow 44'546 -0.4%  DAX 22'798 1.3%  Euro 0.9441 0.0%  EStoxx50 5'520 0.5%  Gold 2'899 0.5%  Bitcoin 85'994 -0.7%  Dollar 0.9005 0.2%  Öl 75.1 0.6% 
Ontex Group Aktie [Valor: 24678765 / ISIN: BE0974276082]
17.02.2025 18:00:00

Reporting on acquisition of treasury shares

Ontex Group
8.29 EUR 1.84%
Regulated information

Aalst, Belgium, February 17, 2025 – In accordance with article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of April 2, 2019 executing the Belgian Code of Companies and Associations, Ontex hereby discloses information in relation to its program to buy back treasury shares, which was announced on November 25, 2024.

During the work week ending on February 14, 2025, Ontex repurchased 57,000 shares on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels, as set out in the table below. As a result of these transactions, Ontex now holds 1,712,712 treasury shares, representing 2.08% of the total number of issued shares.    

Date# sharesAverage
price (in €)		Minimum
price (in €)		Maximum
price (in €)		Total value
(in €)
10/02/202512,0007.9467.9007.97095,348
11/02/202518,0007.8557.8307.880141,390
12/02/20253,0007.9107.9107.91023,730
13/02/202515,0008.1288.1008.160121,920
14/02/20259,0008.0538.0108.06072,475


On December 2, 2024 Ontex launched a share buy-back program to acquire a maximum of 1.5 million shares. Upon completion of the program the number of treasury shares is to raise from 1.35% to 3.17% of the total number of issued shares. The shares acquired will contribute to meeting Ontex’s obligations under its current and future long-term incentive plans. The share purchases will be spread over a seven-month period ending on June 30, 2025. The program is conducted under the terms and conditions of the authorization granted by the extraordinary shareholders’ meeting held on May 5, 2023, and is executed by an independent intermediary, who will make its decisions independently pursuant to a discretionary mandate.

Enquiries

About Ontex

Ontex is a leading international developer and producer of baby, feminine and adult care products, both for retailers and the healthcare sector. Ontex’s innovative products are distributed in around 100 countries through retailers and healthcare providers. Employing some 7,200 people, Ontex has a presence in 14 countries, with its headquarters in Aalst, Belgium. Ontex is listed on Euronext Brussel and is a constituent of the Bel Mid® index. To keep up with the latest news, visit ontex.com or follow Ontex on LinkedIn.

Attachment


