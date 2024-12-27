|
Reporting on acquisition of treasury shares
Aalst, Belgium, December 27, 2024 – In accordance with article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of April 29, 2019, executing the Belgian Code of Companies and Associations, Ontex hereby discloses information in relation to its program to buy back treasury shares, which was announced on November 25, 2024.
During the work week ending on December 27, 2024, Ontex repurchased 5,000 shares on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels, as set out in the table below. As a result of these transactions, Ontex now holds 1,250,215 treasury shares, representing 1.52% of the total number of issued shares.
|Date
|# shares
|Average
price (in €)
|Minimum
price (in €)
|Maximum
price (in €)
|Total value
(in €)
|23/12/2024
|2,500
|7.910
|7.910
|7.910
|19,775
|24/12/2024
|2,500
|8.030
|8.030
|8.030
|20,075
On December 2, 2024 Ontex launched a share buy-back program to acquire a maximum of 1.5 million shares, representing 1.8% of its issued shares. The shares acquired through the program will contribute to meeting Ontex’s obligations under its current and future long-term incentive plans. The share purchases will be spread over a seven-month period ending on June 30, 2025. The program is conducted under the terms and conditions of the authorization granted by the extraordinary shareholders’ meeting held on May 5, 2023, and is executed by an independent intermediary, who will make its decisions independently pursuant to a discretionary mandate.
Enquiries
- Investors Geoffroy Raskin +32 53 33 37 30 investor.relations@ontexglobal.com
- Media Catherine Weyne +32 53 33 36 22 corporate.communications@ontexglobal.com
About Ontex
Ontex is a leading international developer and producer of baby, feminine and adult care products, both for retailers and the healthcare sector. Ontex’s innovative products are distributed in around 100 countries through retailers and healthcare providers. Employing some 7,200 people, Ontex has a presence in 14 countries, with its headquarters in Aalst, Belgium. Ontex is listed on Euronext Brussel and is a constituent of the Bel Mid® index. To keep up with the latest news, visit ontex.com or follow Ontex on LinkedIn.
