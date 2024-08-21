|
21.08.2024 12:42:20
Reporting of transactions made by members of the Board of Directors or Executive Management or their Closely Associated Persons
Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation, article 19, Svitzer Group A/S, CVR-no. 44 79 14 47, ("Svitzer Group” or the "Company”) hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by members of the Board of Directors or Executive Management in Svitzer Group or their closely associated persons in Svitzer Group’s shares admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S.
About Svitzer
Svitzer is a leading, global towage and marine services provider. The core business is to assist large seaborne vessels in manoeuvring in and out of ports and terminals to berth and unberth. With more than 450 vessels, Svitzer’s services play a crucial role as part of critical port infrastructure. Svitzer was founded in 1833 and serves approximately 2,000 customers in more than 140 ports and 40 terminals across 37 countries. Read more on www.svitzer.com.
For further information, please contact:
Michael Nass Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations and FP&A
T: +45 24941654
E: ir@svitzer.com
Anders Crillesen
Global Head of Communications
E:anders.crillesen@svitzer.com
Attachments
Nachrichten zu Svitzer Group A-S Registered Shs
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Svitzer Group A-S Registered Shs
Pensionskassen: Potenzial ungenutzt? – BX Morningcall mit Dr. Werner E. Rutsch (Axa IM) & François Bloch
Nutzen Pensionskassen die volle Flexibilität, die ihnen der gesetzliche Rahmen bei Anlagestrategie und Risikomanagement bietet?
Diese und viele weitere spannende Fragen beantwortet Dr. Werner E. Rutsch, Mitglied der Geschäftsleitung bei AXA Investment Managers Schweiz, im heutigen BX Morningcall mit François Bloch, Investmentstratege, und David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.
Dr. Rutsch beleuchtet zudem die zentrale Rolle der Nachhaltigkeit in der Geldanlage und erklärt, warum Private Equity zunehmend an Bedeutung gewinnt. Seine Einblicke bieten wertvolle Perspektiven auf die aktuellen Trends und Herausforderungen im institutionellen Investmentbereich.
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
|14.08.24
|Schroders: Income ist plötzlich wieder "in"
|13.08.24
|Schroders: Unterscheidung von Lärm und Trends bei nachhaltigen Anlagen
|07.08.24
|Schroders: Der Dominoeffekt der schwachen US-Beschäftigungszahlen: Ein Markt-Update
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor Veröffentlichung von Fed-Protokoll: SMI um Nulllinie -- DAX etwas höher -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt pendelt am Mittwoch zum die Nulllinie, während der deutsche Leitindex leicht steigen kann. Zur Wochenmitte ging es an den wichtigsten Aktienmärkten in Asien abwärts.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}