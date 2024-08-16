Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Svitzer Group A-S Registered Shs Aktie [Valor: 134670231 / ISIN: DK0062616637]
16.08.2024 10:16:20

Reporting of transactions made by members of the Board of Directors or Executive Management or their Closely Associated Persons

Svitzer Group A-S Registered Shs
Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation, article 19, Svitzer Group A/S, CVR-no. 44 79 14 47, ("Svitzer Group” or the "Company”) hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by members of the Board of Directors or Executive Management in Svitzer Group or their closely associated persons in Svitzer Group’s shares admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S.

About Svitzer

Svitzer is a leading, global towage and marine services provider. The core business is to assist large seaborne vessels in manoeuvring in and out of ports and terminals to berth and unberth. With more than 450 vessels, Svitzer’s services play a crucial role as part of critical port infrastructure. Svitzer was founded in 1833 and serves approximately 2,000 customers in more than 140 ports and 40 terminals across 37 countries. Read more on www.svitzer.com.

For further information, please contact:

Michael Nass Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations and FP&A
T: +45 24941654
E: ir@svitzer.com

Anders Crillesen
Global Head of Communications
E: anders.crillesen@svitzer.com

Attachments


