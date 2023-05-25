Report on transactions of executives and related parties in ROCKWOOL A/S shares

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'359 -0.2%  SPI 14'939 -0.2%  Dow 32'800 -0.8%  DAX 15'830 -0.1%  Euro 0.9721 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'278 0.3%  Gold 1'961 0.2%  Bitcoin 23'777 -0.2%  Dollar 0.9059 0.1%  Öl 77.5 -1.0% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Mercedes-Benz-Aktie dennoch fester: Tausende S-Klasse Limousinen weltweit zurückgerufen
Fresenius Kabi für Umsatz- und EBIT-Ausblick zuversichtlicher - Fresenius.Aktie mit Gewinnen
Deutsche Börse wird bei Angebotsfrist für SimCorp-Offerte konkret - Deutsche Börse-Aktie tiefer
EZB-Vize De Guindos: EZB wird Zinsniveau für Inflationsziel restriktiv halten
Fresenius-Aktie steigt deutlich: Fresenius erhöht Ziele für Tochter Kabi
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Credit Suisse1213853Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018Holcim1221405NVIDIA994529Partners Group2460882Valiant1478650Santhera Pharmaceuticals2714864Swiss Life1485278
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Rockwool International A-S Aktie [Valor: 364101 / ISIN: DK0010219153]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
25.05.2023 11:55:33

Report on transactions of executives and related parties in ROCKWOOL A/S shares

Rockwool International A-S
1689.50 DKK -1.37%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 8 – 2023
to Nasdaq Copenhagen

25 May 2023

Report on transactions of executives and related parties in ROCKWOOL A/S shares

ROCKWOOL A/S has received and hereby provides notification pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the below transactions related to shares in ROCKWOOL A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and/or persons closely related with them.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name: Jens Birgersson

2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status: Member of Group Management, President and Chief Executive Officer
b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name: ROCKWOOL A/S

b) LEI: 213800QRC7LNX935OZ09

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:
Identification code: B shares (DK0010219153)

b) Nature of the transaction: Vesting of restricted share units received under the long-term incentive scheme 2020

c) Price(s) and volume(s):

Price(s)Volume(s)
 0 DKK2,583

d) Aggregated information:

  • Aggregated volume: -
  • Price: -

e) Date of the transaction: 2023-05-24

f) Place of the transaction: Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name: Kim Junge Andersen

2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status: Member of Group Management, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name: ROCKWOOL A/S

b) LEI: 213800QRC7LNX935OZ09

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:
Identification code: B shares (DK0010219153)

b) Nature of the transaction: Vesting of restricted share units received under the long-term incentive scheme 2020

c) Price(s) and volume(s):

Price(s)Volume(s)
 0 DKK779

d) Aggregated information:

  • Aggregated volume: -
  • Price: -

e) Date of the transaction: 2023-05-24

f) Place of the transaction: Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

Further information:

Per Palludan
Group General Counsel
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 56 03 00

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Rockwool International A-S (B)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Rockwool International A-S (B)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Synopsys, Wolters Kluwer & Thermo Fisher mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: Synopsys, Wolters Kluwer & Thermo Fisher

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Synopsys, Wolters Kluwer & Thermo Fisher mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

11:37 UBS KeyInvest: Rohstoffe - Mehr Nachhaltigkeit / Tesla - Mehr Elektrifizierung
11:32 Julius Bär: 10.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Deutsche Lufthansa AG
10:07 SMI-Anleger weiter auf der Flucht
24.05.23 Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
24.05.23 Marktüberblick: Immobilienwerte gesucht
24.05.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Synopsys, Wolters Kluwer & Thermo Fisher mit François Bloch
23.05.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 12.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Nestlé, UBS, Zurich Insurance
16.05.23 Börse Aktuell - Im Schuldenstreit verstreicht die Zeit
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'790.50 19.90 SMIR9U
Short 12'040.90 13.75 2VSSMU
Short 12'510.59 8.76 13SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'360.09 25.05.2023 11:47:35
Long 10'891.04 19.73 XPSSMU
Long 10'597.38 13.12 XASSMU
Long 10'186.56 8.93 5SSMJU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

NVIDIA-Aktie vorbörslich zweistellig im Plus: NVIDIA begeistert mit starker Umsatzprognose
Verhandlungen im US-Schuldenstreit stocken: Wall Street schwächelt -- SMI gibt letztendlich nach -- DAX sackt zum Handelsende kräftig ab -- Asiatische Börsen schliessen im Minus
NVIDIA-Aktie mit Verlusten: NVIDIA-Chef warnt vor "enormem Schaden" für US-Techindustrie
Warren Buffett und Charlie Munger sehen weder Tesla noch BYD als Gewinner auf dem E-Auto Markt
Ypsomed-Aktie rot: Ypsomed kann Ergebnis verdoppeln - Dividendenerhöhung in Aussicht gestellt
NIO Aktie News: NIO mit herben Abschlägen am Mittwochnachmittag
Vontobel-Aktie klar im Minus: CEO legt Posten nieder und will in die Politik
Partners Group-Aktie volatil: Partners Group verkündet zwei Abgänge aus der Geschäftsleitung - Investment in Sterling Pharma Solutions
Darum sieht Hedgefonds-Manager Paul Tudor Jones grosse Probleme für den Bitcoin in den USA
"Bestes Unternehmen": Darum kennt Warren Buffetts Begeisterung für Apple keine Grenzen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit