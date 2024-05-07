Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Bavarian Nordic Aktie [Valor: 944279 / ISIN: DK0015998017]
07.05.2024

Report of transactions of shares and related securities of Bavarian Nordic by persons holding managerial responsibilities and/or persons/companies closely associated with such

Bavarian Nordic
159.85 DKK 2.73%
COPENHAGEN, Denmark, May 7, 2024Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA) has today received information about the following transactions of the Company’s shares/related securities by persons holding managerial responsibilities and/or persons/companies closely associated with such.

The transactions concern grants of restricted stock units as part of the remuneration of the Board of Directors as adopted at the ordinary general meeting on April 16, 2024. Restricted stock units equivalent to the value of 50% of the annual cash fee for members of the Board of Directors are granted, and the number of restricted stock units has now been calculated based on an average of the closing price of the Company's shares over a period of 15 trading days after the annual general meeting. The acquisition of restricted stock units is conditional upon the recipient not having passed away prior to the expiry of the vesting period, a minimum of three years from the grant date.

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated  
a)NameLuc Debruyne
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChair of the Board of Bavarian Nordic A/S
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameBavarian Nordic A/S
b)LEI2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		Restricted Stock Units


DK0015998017
b)Nature of the transactionGrant
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
  DKK 02,966
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
 

2,966
DKK 0
e)Date of the transaction2024-05-07
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue


1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated  
a)NameAnders Gersel Pedersen
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusDeputy Chair of the Board of Bavarian Nordic A/S
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameBavarian Nordic A/S
b)LEI2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		Restricted Stock Units


DK0015998017
b)Nature of the transactionGrant
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
  DKK 01,779
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
 

1,779
DKK 0
e)Date of the transaction2024-05-07
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue


1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated  
a)NameFrank Verwiel
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusMember of the Board of Bavarian Nordic A/S
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameBavarian Nordic A/S
b)LEI2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		Restricted Stock Units


DK0015998017
b)Nature of the transactionGrant
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
  DKK 0988
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
 

988
DKK 0
e)Date of the transaction2024-05-07
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue


1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated  
a)NameAnne Louise Eberhard
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusMember of the Board of Bavarian Nordic A/S
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameBavarian Nordic A/S
b)LEI2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		Restricted Stock Units


DK0015998017
b)Nature of the transactionGrant
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
  DKK 0988
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
 

988
DKK 0
e)Date of the transaction2024-05-07
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue


1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated  
a)NameHeidi Hunter
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusMember of the Board of Bavarian Nordic A/S
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameBavarian Nordic A/S
b)LEI2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		Restricted Stock Units


DK0015998017
b)Nature of the transactionGrant
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
  DKK 0988
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
 

988
DKK 0
e)Date of the transaction2024-05-07
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue


1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated  
a)NameJohan van Hoof
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusMember of the Board of Bavarian Nordic A/S
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameBavarian Nordic A/S
b)LEI2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		Restricted Stock Units


DK0015998017
b)Nature of the transactionGrant
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
  DKK 0988
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
 

988
DKK 0
e)Date of the transaction2024-05-07
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue


1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated  
a)NameMontse Montaner
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusMember of the Board of Bavarian Nordic A/S
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameBavarian Nordic A/S
b)LEI2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		Restricted Stock Units


DK0015998017
b)Nature of the transactionGrant
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
  DKK 0988
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
 

988
DKK 0
e)Date of the transaction2024-05-07
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue


1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated  
a)NameThomas Alex Bennekov
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusMember of the Board of Bavarian Nordic A/S (employee-elected)
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameBavarian Nordic A/S
b)LEI2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		Restricted Stock Units


DK0015998017
b)Nature of the transactionGrant
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
  DKK 0988
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
 

988
DKK 0
e)Date of the transaction2024-05-07
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue


1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated  
a)NameAnja Gjøl
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusMember of the Board of Bavarian Nordic A/S (employee-elected)
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameBavarian Nordic A/S
b)LEI2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		Restricted Stock Units


DK0015998017
b)Nature of the transactionGrant
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
  DKK 0988
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
 

988
DKK 0
e)Date of the transaction2024-05-07
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue


1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated  
a)NameKaren Merete Jensen
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusMember of the Board of Bavarian Nordic A/S (employee-elected)
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameBavarian Nordic A/S
b)LEI2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		Restricted Stock Units


DK0015998017
b)Nature of the transactionGrant
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
  DKK 0988
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
 

988
DKK 0
e)Date of the transaction2024-05-07
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue


sDetails of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated  
a)NameLinette Munksgaard Andersen
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusMember of the Board of Bavarian Nordic A/S (employee-elected)
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameBavarian Nordic A/S
b)LEI2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		Restricted Stock Units


DK0015998017
b)Nature of the transactionGrant
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
  DKK 0988
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
 

988
DKK 0
e)Date of the transaction2024-05-07
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

About Bavarian Nordic
Bavarian Nordic is a fully integrated vaccine company with a mission to protect and save lives through innovative vaccines. We are a global leader in smallpox and mpox vaccines, supplied to governments to enhance public health preparedness and have a strong portfolio of vaccines for travelers and endemic diseases. For more information visit www.bavarian-nordic.com.

Contacts
Europe: Rolf Sass Sørensen, Vice President Investor Relations, rss@bavarian-nordic.com, Tel: +45 61 77 47 44
US: Graham Morrell, graham@paddockcircle.com, Tel: +1 781 686 9600

Company Announcement no. 11 / 2024

Attachment


