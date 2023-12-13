|
13.12.2023 22:42:11
Report of transactions of shares and related securities of Bavarian Nordic by persons holding managerial responsibilities and/or persons/companies closely associated with such
COPENHAGEN, Denmark, December 13, 2023 – Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA) has today received information about the following transactions of the company’s shares/related securities by persons holding managerial responsibilities and/or persons/companies closely associated with such.
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Paul Chaplin
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|President and Chief Executive Officer of Bavarian Nordic A/S
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Bavarian Nordic A/S
|b)
|LEI
|2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Warrants
DK0015998017
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 0.00
|57,836
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
57,836
DKK 0.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2023-12-13
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Paul Chaplin
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|President and Chief Executive Officer of Bavarian Nordic A/S
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Bavarian Nordic A/S
|b)
|LEI
|2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Restricted Stock Units
DK0015998017
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 0.00
|22,073
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
22,073
DKK 0.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2023-12-13
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Henrik Juuel
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Bavarian Nordic A/S
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Bavarian Nordic A/S
|b)
|LEI
|2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Warrants
DK0015998017
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 0.00
|26,085
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
26,085
DKK 0.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2023-12-13
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Henrik Juuel
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Bavarian Nordic A/S
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Bavarian Nordic A/S
|b)
|LEI
|2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Restricted Stock Units
DK0015998017
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 0.00
|9,955
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
9,955
DKK 0.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2023-12-13
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Jean-Christophe May
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Bavarian Nordic A/S
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Bavarian Nordic A/S
|b)
|LEI
|2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Warrants
DK0015998017
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 0.00
|21.290
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
21.290
DKK 0.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2023-12-13
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Jean-Christophe May
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Bavarian Nordic A/S
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Bavarian Nordic A/S
|b)
|LEI
|2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Restricted Stock Units
DK0015998017
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 0.00
|8,125
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
8,125
DKK 0.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2023-12-13
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Laurence De Moerlooze
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Bavarian Nordic A/S
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Bavarian Nordic A/S
|b)
|LEI
|2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Warrants
DK0015998017
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 0.00
|20,464
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
20,464
DKK 0.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2023-12-13
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Laurence De Moerlooze
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Bavarian Nordic A/S
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Bavarian Nordic A/S
|b)
|LEI
|2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Restricted Stock Units
DK0015998017
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 0.00
|7,810
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
7,810
DKK 0.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2023-12-13
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Anu Helena Kerns
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Vice President People & Organization of Bavarian Nordic A/S
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Bavarian Nordic A/S
|b)
|LEI
|2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Warrants
DK0015998017
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 0.00
|15,391
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
15,391
DKK 0.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2023-12-13
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Anu Helena Kerns
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Vice President People & Organization of Bavarian Nordic A/S
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Bavarian Nordic A/S
|b)
|LEI
|2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Restricted Stock Units
DK0015998017
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 0.00
|5,874
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
5,874
DKK 0.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2023-12-13
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Russell Thirsk
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Bavarian Nordic A/S
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Bavarian Nordic A/S
|b)
|LEI
|2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Warrants
DK0015998017
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 0.00
|20,346
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
20,346
DKK 0.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2023-12-13
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Russell Thirsk
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Bavarian Nordic A/S
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Bavarian Nordic A/S
|b)
|LEI
|2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Restricted Stock Units
DK0015998017
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 0.00
|7,765
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
7,765
DKK 0.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2023-12-13
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
About Bavarian Nordic
Bavarian Nordic is a fully integrated vaccine company with a mission to protect and save lives through innovative vaccines. We are a global leader in smallpox and mpox vaccines, supplied to governments to enhance public health preparedness and have a strong portfolio of vaccines for travelers and endemic diseases. For more information visit www.bavarian-nordic.com.
Contacts
Europe: Rolf Sass Sørensen, Vice President Investor Relations, Tel: +45 61 77 47 43
US: Graham Morrell, Paddock Circle Advisors, graham@paddockcircle.com, Tel: +1 781 686 9600
Company Announcement no. 40 / 2023
Attachment
