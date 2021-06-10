Report from India: New Survey Dives into Employer Responses to COVID-19

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eighty-two percent of organizations in India say they will conduct a staff survey to assess employee comfort levels regarding returning to the workplace, indicating employee voice plays a major role in the return-to-work decision, according to WorldatWork's "COVID-19 Employer Response: India." The comprehensive survey gauges employer views on remote work policies, reimbursement of remote work expenses, vaccine incentives, pandemic-driven investments in technology, business travel policies, financial performance, and more. (Journalists: contact kstrauss@worldatwork.org for a copy of the report.)

Additional Findings:

39% of organizations in India anticipate a third of their workforce will continue to work remotely after the pandemic and 71% have made their remote work policy more flexible.

anticipate a third of their workforce will continue to work remotely after the pandemic and 71% have made their remote work policy more flexible. 66% of organizations will reimburse employees for remote work expenses.

84% of organizations will offer on-site vaccinations or other resources to help employees obtain a vaccine.

71% of organizations offer an incentive to get the vaccine with most reporting they will sponsor or discount the cost.

Methodology

WorldatWork invited its Indian member and customer base to participate in an electronic survey on employer plans regarding COVID-19. Full-time Indian business professionals were also invited through MarketCube, an online panel. A total of 334 responses were received, representing organizations of different sizes and across multiple industries. Data was collected in May of 2021 over a two-week period.\

