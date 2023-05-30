Oslo, 30 May 2023



Highlights in the period

Gross production in Q1 2023 decreased 21% compared to Q4 2022.

In January 2023, the Company timely paid accrued and due interest on its corporate bond.

Early in February 2023, the Company was notified of the formal approval to its acquisition of the 8.34% participating interests in five concessions in Santa Cruz, Argentina where the Company also serves as operator.

The Company has worked with the relevant Provincial authorities on the satisfaction of the requirements to restart full activities in the MMO and Cañadón Ramírez fields (Chubut, Argentina) and reopened such fields.





For more information, please see enclosed Interoil Exploration and Production ASA's Report for the first quarter of 2023.



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

About Interoil

Interoil Exploration and Production ASA is a Norwegian based exploration and production company - listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with focus on Latin America. The Company is operator and license holder of several production and exploration assets in Colombia and Argentina with headquarter in Oslo.





