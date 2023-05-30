Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'282 -1.3%  SPI 14'876 -1.3%  Dow 33'005 -0.3%  DAX 15'909 -0.3%  Euro 0.9718 0.3%  EStoxx50 4'292 -0.7%  Gold 1'959 0.8%  Bitcoin 25'135 0.1%  Dollar 0.9065 0.2%  Öl 73.5 -4.6% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Inflation: So sollten Anleger auf steigende Inflationsraten reagieren
Ausblick: Salesforce stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor
Zeitpunkt für Starlink-Börsengang gekommen? Diese Vorteile hätte ein Starlink-IPO für Tesla-Aktionäre
Lufthansa-Aktie: Tarifstreit mit Swiss-Kabinenpersonal eskaliert
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335Roche1203204UBS24476758Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Credit Suisse1213853Swiss Re12688156NVIDIA994529Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018Santhera Pharmaceuticals2714864Idorsia36346343Holcim1221405ABB1222171VAT31186490
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

Interoil Exploration and Production ASA Aktie [Valor: 2304530 / ISIN: NO0010284318]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
30.05.2023 19:43:43

Report for the first quarter of 2023

Interoil Exploration and Production ASA
0.89 NOK -13.93%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Oslo, 30 May 2023

Highlights in the period

  • Gross production in Q1 2023 decreased 21% compared to Q4 2022.
  • In January 2023, the Company timely paid accrued and due interest on its corporate bond.
  • Early in February 2023, the Company was notified of the formal approval to its acquisition of the 8.34% participating interests in five concessions in Santa Cruz, Argentina where the Company also serves as operator.
  • The Company has worked with the relevant Provincial authorities on the satisfaction of the requirements to restart full activities in the MMO and Cañadón Ramírez fields (Chubut, Argentina) and reopened such fields.


For more information, please see enclosed Interoil Exploration and Production ASA's Report for the first quarter of 2023.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

***************************

Please direct any further questions to ir@interoil.no (mailto:ir@interoil.no)

About Interoil
Interoil Exploration and Production ASA is a Norwegian based exploration and production company - listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with focus on Latin America. The Company is operator and license holder of several production and exploration assets in Colombia and Argentina with headquarter in Oslo.

 

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Interoil Exploration and Production ASA

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Interoil Exploration and Production ASA

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Synopsys, ASM International & BE Semiconductor mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: Synopsys, ASM International & BE Semiconductor

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Synopsys, ASM International & BE Semiconductor mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

15:00 UBS KeyInvest: Kurze Woche, spannende Themen
13:50 Julius Bär: 9.85% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Vonovia SE
09:38 SG-Marktüberblick: 30.05.2023
09:16 Raiffeisen: 11.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Givaudan, Sika, Swiss Life
09:15 Börse Aktuell – Einigung im Schuldenstreit – Spielt der Kongress mit?
09:14 Grundsatzeinigung im US-Schuldenstreit
07:27 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Synopsys, ASM International & BE Semiconductor mit François Bloch
29.05.23 Künstliche Intelligenz
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'776.97 19.01 SMIR9U
Short 11'994.55 13.88 SMIUBU
Short 12'496.74 8.57 13SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'282.45 30.05.2023 17:30:45
Long 10'840.11 19.17 XQSSMU
Long 10'601.62 13.63 XASSMU
Long 10'190.41 8.98 5SSMJU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nestlé-Aktie gibt deutlich ab: Finanzchef François-Xavier Roger tritt ab
Umstrittener Vorschlag: Elon Musk polarisiert mit dieser Formel 1-Idee
Darum notiert der Euro zum Franken und zum US-Dollar tiefer
SMI verzeichnet letztlich deutliche Verluste -- DAX geht tiefer aus dem Handel -- Wall Street mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Plus
UBS- und CS-Aktien tiefer: UBS nach CS-Übernahme laut Ökonom Brunett viel zu gross für die Schweiz
Steinhoff Aktie News: Steinhoff am Nachmittag mit Kurseinbussen
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Wholecoiner-Millionenmarke durchbrochen: So viele Wallets halten mehr als einen Bitcoin
NVIDIA-Aktie setzt Höhenflug fort: NVIDIA will KI-Chatbot-Technik in Videospiele einbauen
Grundsätzliche Einigung im US-Schuldenstreit: DAX schliesst Minus -- SMI: Feiertagsbedingt kein Handel -- Wall Street am Memorial Day geschlossen -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel uneins

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit