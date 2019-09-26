26.09.2019 02:02:00

Report: Bozeman, Montana Ranks #1 Among the Most Popular US Micropolitan Areas for New Startups, According to Census Data

ATLANTA, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bozeman, Montana leads 536 U.S. Micropolitan Areas in new business startups, according to the most recent census data in a report published by ShivarWeb.

The U.S. Census defines a Micropolitan Area as one or more adjacent counties or county-equivalents that have at least one urban core area of at least 10,000 population but less than 50,000, plus adjacent territory that has a high degree of social and economic integration with the core, as measured by commuting ties.

Increased housing costs and congestion in major U.S. metropolitan areas has created an uptick in entrepreneurs reinvesting in America's small cities.

But some small cities are doing much better than others at attracting and growing a base of new startups using local institutions, local assets, remote work technology, and local business communities.

The 20 most popular Micropolitan Areas highlighted in the new report account for more than 15% of all business startups, even though they only represent 3% of all Micropolitan Areas.

Out of 46,383 total new startups across all 536 Micropolitan Areas in one year, 6,330 were in the Top 20 areas alone.

The Rocky Mountain region is the most popular region, with Bozeman, Montana, among others, but other Top 20 Micropolitan Areas include Lebanon, New Hampshire (437 new startups) in the Northeast; Traverse City, Michigan (385 new startups) in the Midwest; and Tupelo, Mississippi (247 new startups) in the Southeast.

Explore the full report for startup highlights of the Top 20 Micropolitan Areas, along with links to the full census data set at https://www.shivarweb.com/24456/best-small-cities-for-startups/.

Media Contact
Nate Shivar, Phone: 706-296-2853
Email: nate@shivarweb.com

For questions about the report, a comment on the findings, or further information on the data, contact Nate Shivar at nate@shivarweb.com

ShivarWeb is a marketing and educational website that helps freelancers and DIY small business owners build better websites and find more customers.

Related Images

top-20-most-popular-micropolitan.png
Top 20 Most Popular Micropolitan Areas for New Startups
Darker, smaller circles equal higher ranking.

Related Links

Full Report on Top 20 Micropolitan Areas

About ShivarWeb

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/report-bozeman-montana-ranks-1-among-the-most-popular-us-micropolitan-areas-for-new-startups-according-to-census-data-300925656.html

SOURCE ShivarWeb

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

25.09.19
Ölmarkt kehrt schnell zur Normalität zurück
25.09.19
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.25% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
25.09.19
Vontobel: Europäische Airlines mit Chance auf Kapitalschutz
25.09.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Barrick Gold Corp, Newmont Goldcorp Corp
25.09.19
SMI - Kampf um 10.000er-Marke hält an
23.09.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
17.09.19
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

24.09.19
Schroders: Werden Elektroautos zu grossen Verlusten führen - oder riesige Gewinne einfahren?
24.09.19
Schroders: Der Reiz von Dollar-Unternehmensanleihen für internationale Anleger
12.09.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: September 2019
mehr
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Warum der Euro zum Franken merklich nachgibt - Franken gesucht
Diese Auswirkungen hat ein steigender Goldpreis auf Minenwerte
Was Chinas neue Kryptowährung für den Yuan bedeuten könnte
Kuros-Aktie schiesst mehr als 50 Prozent hoch: Kuros gibt vollständige Markteinführung von MagnetOs bekannt
Credit-Suisse-Aktien setzen Abwärtsbewegung weiter fort
US-Indizes macht im Plus Feierabend -- SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX zum Handelsende deutlich leichter -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Abschlägen
Payment-Aktien im Check: Lohnt sich die Aktie von Adyen, Square oder Wirecard mehr?
Wall Street letztlich mit Verlusten -- SMI zum Handelsende wenig bewegt -- DAX schliesst tiefer -- Asiens Börsen legen letztlich zu
VW-Aktie im Minus: Anklage gegen Volkswagen-Spitze in Dieselaffäre wegen Marktmanipulation
Roche-Aktie leichter: Britische Wettbewerbsbehörde äussert Bedenken an Spark-Übernahme durch Roche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Indizes macht im Plus Feierabend -- SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX zum Handelsende deutlich leichter -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Abschlägen
Der heimische Markt präsentierte sich deutlich tiefer. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt dominierten am Mittwoch die Bären. Die Wall Street zeigte sich zur Wochenmitte fester. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen zur Wochenmitte rundweg rote Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB