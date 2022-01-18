SMI 12’530 -0.8%  SPI 15’877 -1.0%  Dow 35’368 -1.5%  DAX 15’773 -1.0%  Euro 1.0390 -0.4%  EStoxx50 4’258 -1.0%  Gold 1’814 -0.3%  Bitcoin 38’947 0.8%  Dollar 0.9173 0.3%  Öl 88.6 2.4% 
Jetzt Gratisaktie sichern

19.01.2022 00:10:00

Report: Ace Hardware is 13th Fastest-Growing Retailer in U.S.

OAK BROOK, Ill., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ace Hardware was the 13th fastest-growing U.S.-based retailer between 2019 and 2020, according to a report by Philadelphia-based Total Retail.

(PRNewsfoto/Ace Hardware Corporation)

Revenue at Ace grew from $6.071 billion to $7.762 billion over the period, or 27.9 percent. That's highest in the hardware and home improvement category and fourth overall among combination online and "brick and mortar" businesses, according to Total Retail's Top 50 ranking.

"The retail landscape and consumers' expectations have rapidly changed," said Kim Lefko, Chief Marketing Officer at Ace Hardware. "We have continued to focus our efforts by having the quality brands they seek in stock and conveniently available how, when and where they want them– be it in-store, curbside pick-up and delivery from their local store."

Total Retail's publisher Joe Keenan reported that of the 150 retail companies it tracked over the period, only 73 posted positive year- over-year sales.

Earlier in January, New York-based Incisiv ranked Ace Hardware as tops in the home improvement category for online-offline consumer experience, citing its "omnichannel prowess."

In December, Redwood City, California-based Reputation ranked Ace Hardware as the second most beloved retailer in America. The firm analyzed 3.7 million Google reviews to calculate a "Reputation Score" for each; Ace Hardware scored highest for "consumer sentiment" and "shopper engagement."

In November, Quebec-based Orckestra's fifth annual study of omnichannel capabilities ranked Ace Hardware as third overall of 100 retailers considered. It scored highest in the home improvement category, ahead of The Home Depot, Tractor Supply. Co and Lowe's

About Ace Hardware
Ace Hardware is the largest retailer-owned hardware cooperative in the world with more than 5,500 locally owned and operated hardware stores in approximately 70 countries. Headquartered in Oak Brook, IL., Ace and its subsidiaries operate an expansive network of distribution centers in the U.S. and have distribution capabilities in Ningbo, China; Colon, Panama; and Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Since 1924, Ace has become a part of local communities around the world and known as the place with the helpful hardware folks. For more information, visit acehardware.com or newsroom.acehardware.com.

Contact:
Jeff Gooding
jgood@acehardware.com
Source: Ace Hardware Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/report-ace-hardware-is-13th-fastest-growing-retailer-in-us-301463336.html

SOURCE Ace Hardware Corporation

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Irene Brunner: BX Swiss Struki ABC: Corporate Actions – Was Privatanleger Wissen sollten | BX Swiss TV

Was gibt es für Privatanleger bei Corporate Actions zu beachten? Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, berichtet Irene Brunner, Head Exchange Traded Solutions Switzerland; BNP Paribas, welche Themen die Anleger aktuell beschäftigt und wie sich die kürzlichen Corporate Actions bei IBM und Daimler auf die Produkte am Markt auswirken.

Irene Brunner: BX Swiss Struki ABC: Corporate Actions – Was Privatanleger Wissen sollten | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

18.01.22 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.00% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf QUALCOMM Inc, Intel Corp, Broadcom Inc
18.01.22 Teslas Cybertruck lässt auf sich warten – Aktionäre üben auch Geduld
18.01.22 Vontobel: derimail - Technologiewerte im Fokus
18.01.22 Marktüberblick: Technologiewerte gesucht
18.01.22 SMI korrigiert sein Chartbild
18.01.22 Daily Markets: S&P 500 – 10er-EMA im Fokus / Geberit – Gegenbewegung?
14.01.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 19.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Biontech, Moderna
13.01.22 Irene Brunner: BX Swiss Struki ABC: Corporate Actions – Was Privatanleger Wissen sollten | BX Swiss TV
29.11.21 Lyxor: US Spotlight: Digital Transformation and Disruption
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Lindt-Papiere trotz starkem Umsatzwachstum 2021 im Ausverkauf
US-Börsen schliessen im Minus -- Zinsängste belasten: SMI schliesst mit Verlusten -- DAX beendet Sitzung mit kräftigem Rückschlag -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Ripple im Rechtsstreit mit US-Börsenaufsicht: Urteil könnte noch im Frühling dieses Jahres gefällt werden
Microsoft übernimmt Activision Blizzard - Activision-Aktie schiesst hoch
CS-Aktie letztendlich schwach: Axel Lehmann will Credit Suisse als eigenständiges Unternehmen erhalten
Krypto-Rally unterbrochen: Experte hält dennoch an optimistischer Prognose von 100'000 US-Dollar fest
Darum sackt der Euro unter 1,14 US-Dollar - zum Franken unter 1,04
Das passiert mit Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co. am Dienstag
Molecular Partners und Novartis finalisieren Lizenzabkommen für Corona-Mittel - Aktien schliessen uneinheitlich
Krypto-Crash nach Fed-Ankündigung: Wie wird der Bitcoin auf steigende EZB-Leitzinsen reagieren?

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit