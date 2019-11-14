REPLY: The Board of Directors Approves the Quarterly Financial Report as of 30 September 2019

Today, the Board of Directors of REPLY [MTA, STAR: REY] approved the results as at 30 September 2019.

In the first nine months of the year, the Group has recorded a consolidated turnover of €866.2 million, which is an increase of 14.8% compared to €754.4 million at 30 September 2018.

All indicators are positive for the period (*). Consolidated EBITDA to September 2019, was €136.2 million, which is an increase of 34.6% compared to the €101.2 million recorded at September 2018. Consolidated EBITDA - excluding the effects of the application of IFRS 16 - would have been €118.4 million.

EBIT, from January to September, was €108.6 million, which is an increase of 18.9% compared to €91.4 million at September 2018). EBIT, excluding the effects of the application of IFRS 16, would have been €107.9 million.

Pre-tax profit, from January to September 2019, was €107.7 million (+11.8% compared to €96.3 million in 2018). The value excluding the effects of the application of IFRS 16 would have been equal to €108.7 million.

For the third quarter of the year, the Group’s performance is equally positive, with consolidated turnover for the period of €292.5 million, which is an increase of 14.1% compared to 2018.

EBITDA, from July to June 2019, was equal to €50.6 million (excluding the effects of the application of IFRS 16, this would have been equal to €44.8 million), with an EBIT of €41.0 million (the application of IFRS 16 does not affect EBIT ) and pre-tax profit of €37.5 million (excluding the effects of the application of IFRS 16, this would have been equal to €38.1 million).

As at 30 September 2019, the Group’s net financial position is positive at €52.9 million (€151.6 million excluding the effects of the application of IFRS 16). The net financial position as at 30 June 2019 was positive at €18.3 million.

"In the first nine months of 2019 Reply was able to achieve extremely positive results, both in terms of turnover and margins,” said Reply Chairman Mario Rizzante after the Board of Directors meeting. "Even the third quarter was characterised by significant growth, which has allowed us to view the coming months with optimism and continue with the development of our Group.”

"Reply’s strength lies in our ability to interpret digital innovation so that it meets the needs of business”, continues Mario Rizzante. "These first nine months of 2019 have seen important developments in our main offering lines: cloud, IoT and connected products, data platforms and digital experience. We have also witnessed an exponential growth in demand for new applications related to the use of artificial intelligence, an area to which Reply has long been committed and where it has acquired a leadership position.”

(*) Reply has applied the new international accounting standard IFRS 16 prospectively from 1 January 2019, which has had an effect on the value of EBITDA (+€17.8 million) and on the net financial position (-€98.7 million).

The manager responsible for preparing the company's financial reports, Dr Giuseppe Veneziano, states in accordance with Paragraph 2 of Article 154-bis of the Consolidated Finance Act, that the accounting information contained in this press release corresponds to the company's records, ledgers and accounting entries.

Reply

