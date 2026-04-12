Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’183 0.2%  SPI 18’490 0.6%  Dow 47’917 -0.6%  DAX 23’804 0.0%  Euro 0.9246 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’926 0.5%  Gold 4’750 -0.3%  Bitcoin 57’767 1.7%  Dollar 0.7892 -0.1%  Öl 94.3 -2.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Roche149905998Kuros32581411
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Kupferminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Worldcoin: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment von vor 1 Jahr bedeutet
Wie viel Anleger mit einem Polygon Ecosystem Token (ex MATIC)-Investment von vor 1 Jahr verloren hätten
Beförderung nicht in Sicht? So lange sollte man trotzdem im Job bleiben
Lufthansa-Aktie: Weitere Streiks angekündigt
Was passiert mit der Ausschüttung bei einer Fonds- oder ETF-Anlage?
Suche...
eToro entdecken

Replimune Group Aktie 42455131 / US76029N1063

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

12.04.2026 18:21:27

Replimune Receives FDA Complete Response Letter For RP1 In Advanced Melanoma

Replimune Group
4.33 EUR -15.31%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) announced that it received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding its Biologics License Application (BLA) for RP1 in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of advanced melanoma.

The company stated that it disagreed with the FDA's assessment of the data set, which had previously supported the breakthrough therapy designation. Replimune emphasized that it believes the evidence is sufficient to allow this promising medicine to be made available to patients with advanced cancer.

In July 2025, the FDA issued the CRL, marking a significant development in the regulatory path for RP1 and raising questions about the next steps for advancing this therapy in melanoma treatment.

On April 10, REPL closed regular trading at $4.76, down $1.15 or 19.46%. In after-hours trading the same day, the stock dropped further by $3.01, a decline of 63.24%, bringing it to $1.75.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

Nachrichten zu Replimune Group Inc Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten