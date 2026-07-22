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22.07.2026 12:41:10
Repligen To Acquire BioLife Solutions In $1.5 Billion Cash-and-Stock Deal
(RTTNews) - Repligen Corp. (RGEN), a life sciences company, on Wednesday agreed to acquire BioLife Solutions Inc. (BLFS) in cash-and-stock deal at approximately $1.5 billion, expanding its presence in the fast-growing cell therapy market.
The acquisition is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026.
The deal is valued at $31 per share, representing a 24% premium to BioLife's 90-day volume-weighted average price through July 21.
Under the agreement, BioLife shareholders will receive $11.25 in cash and 0.1442 of the company's shares for each BioLife share.
The transaction is expected to be accretive to Repligen's revenue growth, adjusted margins, and adjusted earnings per share, contributing at least $0.05 per share in the first year and $0.25 per share in the second year.
The company also expects to realize at least $20 million in synergies in year one and $30 million in year two, primarily from public company cost elimination, G&A efficiencies, and manufacturing and supply chain optimization.
The company expects to retain more than $300 million in pro forma cash and cash equivalents after closing.
The company also said preliminary second quarter 2026 revenue increased about 12% as reported and 13% organically from a year earlier, with margin expansion expected.
The company will report full quarterly results on July 28.
BioLife reported preliminary second-quarter revenue of $28.5 million, up 21% from $23.4 million a year earlier.
The company will release full results on August 6 and will not host an earnings call due to the pending acquisition.
In the pre-market trading, Repligen Corp is 0.85% lesser at $135.82 on the Nasdaq.
In the pre-market trading, BioLife Solutions is 1.23% higher at $29.55 on the Nasdaq.
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Der Pharmaauftragsfertiger hat sich an der Börse eindrucksvoll zurückgemeldet. Mit starken Semesterzahlen könnte Lonza den Rebound am morgigen Mittwoch untermauern..Weiterlesen!
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