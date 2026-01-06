Repligen Board Elects Martin Madaus As Chair

(RTTNews) - Repligen Corp. (RGEN), a life sciences company, on Tuesday announced that its board has elected Martin Madaus as chair of the board, effective March 13, following the retirement of Tony Hunt as Executive Chair and board member.

Hunt will continue to serve as an advisor to the company through March 2027.

Madaus has served as a director since February 2023 and brings 36 years of industry experience.

Madaus currently serves on the boards of Azenta Inc. and Hologic Inc.

