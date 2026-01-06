Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’225 -0.2%  SPI 18’221 -0.1%  Dow 48’868 -0.2%  DAX 24’957 0.4%  Euro 0.9286 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’921 -0.1%  Gold 4’464 0.4%  Bitcoin 74’233 -0.2%  Dollar 0.7934 0.2%  Öl 62.1 0.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Rheinmetall345850Swiss Re12688156Idorsia36346343Novartis1200526NVIDIA994529
Top News
Bernstein Research: Underperform für Zalando-Aktie
VINCI kündigt Aktienrückkauf an - Aktie trotzdem tiefer
Bitcoin-Ausblick 2026: Aus diesen Gründen könnte der nächste Zyklus Kryptowährungsanleger überraschen
So stuften die Analysten die Salesforce-Aktie im vergangenen Monat ein
BMW-Aktie in Grün: US-Markt bleibt Wachstumstreiber
Suche...
eToro entdecken

Repligen Aktie 965900 / US7599161095

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

06.01.2026 14:14:54

Repligen Board Elects Martin Madaus As Chair

Repligen
133.56 CHF 1.28%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Repligen Corp. (RGEN), a life sciences company, on Tuesday announced that its board has elected Martin Madaus as chair of the board, effective March 13, following the retirement of Tony Hunt as Executive Chair and board member.

Hunt will continue to serve as an advisor to the company through March 2027.

Madaus has served as a director since February 2023 and brings 36 years of industry experience.

Madaus currently serves on the boards of Azenta Inc. and Hologic Inc.

In the pre-market trading, Repligen is 0.33% higher at $170 on the Nasdaq.

Nachrichten zu Repligen Corp.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Repligen Corp.

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen