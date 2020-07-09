09.07.2020 13:10:00

Reperio to bring home health testing with instant results

PORTLAND, Ore., July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reperio emerges as a new startup led by Travis Rush and Matt Wallington, both previously of Sightbox, a concierge vision care service founded by Rush in 2012 and later acquired by Johnson & Johnson in 2017.

Reperio's mission is to empower individuals across the planet to attain their best health through access to data, simplicity, and discovery.

As access to personal healthcare data continues to become more relevant, Reperio's comprehensive in-home health screening provides instant results for key health markers – directly to the consumer. A kit of FDA-approved medical sensors is paired with an app, guiding the individual through a series of health tests. The app highlights problem areas which can be reviewed with a doctor and also offers guidance to help discover better habits and improve health over time.

As a serial entrepreneur, Rush finds inspiration in everyday problems. Rush found frustration in his own experience as a patient and began considering ways in which healthcare is limited by cost, convenience and overall access.

Gallup reported that in 2019, one-third of Americans delayed healthcare for financial reasons. A 2018 OnePoll study detailed that the average American has not had a check-up with their doctor for close to three years and in addition to concerns about cost, 30% of respondents were too busy and 27% were too stressed to seek medical attention. All of this significantly contributes to underlying conditions going undiagnosed. Rush explains "We need a more cost effective and convenient way to take care of ourselves. In doing so, we can lessen the burden on healthcare professionals with routine checkups that take up time and resources that could be used to take care of those that are actually sick. Reperio could become a win-win."

Rush and Wallington met while sharing startup office space back in 2015. Fast forward to 2017, Rush successfully lured Wallington away from Amazon to join Sightbox as Chief Technology Officer. Wallington's 20+ years of combined engineering and leadership experience co-founding several startups and building products at Amazon and Intel make him a unique fit to lead the technical strategy and product development for Reperio.

COVID-19 hit the world just as Rush and Wallington had transitioned to create Reperio. In an unexpected twist, COVID-19 further exposed the increased risk that individuals with underlying health conditions face. The CDC reports that in 2020, almost ¼ of Americans suffering from diabetes are undiagnosed. Suddenly, diabetes or high blood pressure could mean the difference between recovering from COVID-19 at home or a stay in the ICU, or worse.

COVID-19 has reinforced the importance of taking health seriously and finding ways to empower us all with a simple solution to measure and track our health over time. Reperio plans to launch its patent pending service and technology directly to consumers later this year and through employers in 2021.

About Reperio Health

Our mission is to empower every individual on the planet to attain their best health through data, simplicity and discovery.

Press Contact:

Ildi Crist
503-567-1065
https://reperiohealth.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/reperio-to-bring-home-health-testing-with-instant-results-301090567.html

SOURCE Reperio Health

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Givaudan 3’588.00
1.38 %
Geberit 487.00
1.14 %
Sika 188.70
1.10 %
SGS 2’341.00
0.95 %
The Swatch Grp 191.55
0.95 %
Nestle 105.80
-0.17 %
Alcon 53.52
-0.26 %
LafargeHolcim 42.20
-0.28 %
Swiss Re 73.98
-0.38 %
CS Group 9.80
-0.41 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

12:00
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.45% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Yum! Brands Inc, McDonald"s Corp, Starbucks Corp
12:00
Strukturierte Produkte: Beruhigen sich die Märkte? | BX Swiss TV
10:14
Vontobel: derimail - Entdecken Sie unsere neuen Single BRCs
10:00
Dividends: Changing Expectations
09:28
Weekly-Hits: Automobilindustrie – E-Power für das Depot / Streaminganbieter – Ein prall gefülltes Programm
09:14
SMI-Anleger noch vorsichtig
06.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

06.07.20
Schroders: The market/economy disconnect may be less extreme than you think
06.07.20
Schroders: Coronavirus highlights the importance of the employee-employer relationship
02.07.20
Schroders: Palm oil: how bad is it really?
mehr
Strukturierte Produkte: Beruhigen sich die Märkte? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Indexänderung im SMI: Partners Group ersetzen Adecco - Straumann neu im SLI
NIO-Aktie aktuell: NIO schiesst hoch
Trump-Regierung skeptisch gegenüber Kryptowährungen - Vormachtstellung des US-Dollar im Fokus
Swiss Tax Report: Ist das Steuerparadies Schweiz in Gefahr?
Deutlich unter Branchen-Schnitt: Tesla senkt Preise für Solarpanels radikal
Wall Street geht fester in den Feierabend -- SMI beendet Handel mit negativen Vorzeichen -- DAX schliesst schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
US-Behörden ermitteln angeblich gegen Wirecard - Aktie dennoch freundlich
Credit Suisse will sich chinesisches Joint Venture einverleiben - Credit Suisse-Aktie leichter
SMI im Plus -- DAX legt zu -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Gewinnen
Idorsia-Aktien sacken nach Bericht über Aktienplatzierung ab

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI im Plus -- DAX legt zu -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Gewinnen
Der Schweizer Aktienmarkt verbucht heute Aufschläge. Auch der DAX rückt weiter in die Gewinnzone vor. Die Märkte in Fernost legten am Donnerstag zu.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB