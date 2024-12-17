Repeat: FINANCIAL PRESS RELEASE : Governance Evolution of the Vranken-Pommery Monopole Group

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’671 -0.3%  SPI 15’538 -0.3%  Dow 43’717 -0.3%  DAX 20’299 -0.1%  Euro 0.9402 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’949 0.0%  Gold 2’641 -0.5%  Bitcoin 96’177 1.5%  Dollar 0.8968 0.3%  Öl 73.4 -0.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156
Top News
Nestlé-Aktie stabil: Nestlé Waters droht Produktionseinstellung von Perrier in Frankreich
Tesla-Aktie weiter im Aufwind: Top-Analyst schraubt Kursziel für Tesla hoch
US-Wirtschaft droht "Slugflation": Banque Syz warnt vor möglichen Überraschungen in 2025
Silberpreis, Goldpreis & Co. aktuell: So steht es am Dienstagvormittag um die Kurse der Rohstoffe
SPI-Titel Idorsia-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Investition in Idorsia von vor einem Jahr bedeutet
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Vranken-Pommery Monopole Aktie [Valor: 872642 / ISIN: FR0000062796]
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Top-Partner CFD-Broker

Plus500
  • Keine Kommissionen, enge Spreads
  • Hebel- und Long/Short-Trading, fortgeschrittene Analysetools, kostenlose Echtzeitkurse etc.
  • CFD-Trading auf Aktien, Indizes, Krypto, Rohstoffe und Devisen
Direkt zu Plus500 CFD service. Ihr Kapital unterliegt einem Risiko.

Premium-Partner

IG Bank
  • Ein weltweit führender CFD-Anbieter*, FINMA-reguliert
  • Über 17'000 Märkte: Indizes, Devisen, Rohstoffe, Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Optionen und mehr
  • Erweiterte Handelszeiten und Wochenendhandel
  • Schweizer Kundenserviceteam, mit Büros in Genf und Zürich
*Die IG Gruppe ist grösster Anbieter nach Umsatz (veröffentlichter Geschäftsbericht 2022)
Direkt zur IG Bank Verluste können Einlagen übersteigen.
Saxo Bank
  • Lizenzierte Schweizer Bank (FINMA)
  • Keine Depotgebühren bei aktivierter Wertpapierleihe
  • Aktien, ETFs, Optionen, FX, CFDs, Futures, Rohstoffe, Bonds, Mutual Funds - auf einer Plattform
  • Gratis Expertenanalysen und Trading-Signale
  • Saxo Deal: Rückerstattung der Courtagen bis CHF 200 während 90 Tagen
Direkt zur Saxo Bank
Werbung
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
17.12.2024 10:23:15

Repeat: FINANCIAL PRESS RELEASE : Governance Evolution of the Vranken-Pommery Monopole Group

Vranken-Pommery Monopole
12.65 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

FINANCIAL PRESS RELEASE

Governance Evolution

of the Vranken-Pommery Monopole Group

Reims, December 16, 2024

The Board of Directors of Vranken-Pommery Monopole met on December 16, 2024 under the chairmanship of Paul-François Vranken.

The Board of Directors decided to strengthen the group’s governance under the chairmanship of Paul-François Vranken and to separate the roles of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

In this context, as of January 1, 2025, Paul-François Vranken will remain Chairman of the Board of Directors for the remainder of his term as a board member.

Nathalie Vranken, currently Deputy CEO, will take on the role of Chief Executive Officer of the Group as of this date. She will be supported by a strengthened management team with the appointments of:

  • Clément Pierlot, Deputy Chief Executive Officer.
  • Julien Lonneux, Deputy Chief Executive Officer.

These appointments reflect the desire to approach the future of the group with confidence and ambition, building on its family values, unique expertise, and international reach.

Nathalie Vranken states: "It is with honor and enthusiasm that I accept these responsibilities, and I warmly thank the members of the Board of Directors and our Chairman for the trust they place in me by appointing me as CEO of the Group. With Clément Pierlot and Julien Lonneux alongside me in General Management, our Group is built on solid foundations and possesses great development potential. We are convinced that, thanks to the trust of our teams, all our shareholders, and our collective work, we will continue to write our history with ever greater excellence."

Nathalie Vranken, who has been the Group's Marketing Delegate since June 2, 2022, previously held the position of Deputy Chief Executive Officer.

Clément Pierlot joined the group in 2004 as Director of the Champagne Vineyards, becoming General Manager of the vineyards in 2021. He oversees the group's winemaking development in Champagne and became Head Cellar Master in 2017. He was appointed General Manager of Vranken-Pommery Production in 2022. He represents Vranken-Pommery Monopole within the Champagne Committee and other Champagne-related organizations.

Julien Lonneux joined the group in 2014, initially overseeing development in Northern and Eastern Europe, which he gradually expanded across Europe and Africa. In 2018, he became International Director and simultaneously took over as Director of the UK subsidiary.

Upcoming Communication
Publication of 2024 global turnover: January 28, 2025, after the close of trading

About Vranken-Pommery Monopole
Vranken-Pommery Monopole manages 2,600 hectares of land, owned outright or under lease and spread over four vineyards in Champagne, Provence, Camargue and Douro. The group’s wine-making activities range from production to marketing, with a strong commitment to the promotion of terroirs, sustainable wine-growing and environmental conservation.
Its brand portfolio includes:les Champagnes :
Vranken, Pommery & Greno, Heidsieck & Co Monopole, Charles Lafitte, et Bissinger & Co ;

  • the Vranken, Pommery & Greno, Heidsieck & Co Monopole, Charles Lafitte, and Bissinger & Co champagnes;
  • the Rozès and Sao Pédro port wines and the Terras do Grifo Douro wines;
  • the Domaine Royal de Jarras and Pink Flamingo Camargue wines and the Château La Gordonne Provence wine;
  • the Louis Pommery California, Louis Pommery England, Brut de France and Pink Flamingo sparkling wines.

Vranken-Pommery Monopole is listed on NYSE Euronext (Paris and Brussels).
(Code "VRAP” (Paris), code "VRAB” (Brussels); code ISIN: FR0000062796).

      Contacts

Vranken-Pommery Monopole :
Franck Delval, Directeur des Contrôles Financiers
+33 3 26 61 62 34, comfi@vrankenpommery.fr		Presse
Laurent Poinsot, +33 1 53 70 74 77, lpoinsot@image7.fr
Caroline Simon, +33 1 53 70 74 65, caroline.simon@image7.fr
  

Attachments


Nachrichten zu Vranken-Pommery Monopole

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Vranken-Pommery Monopole

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Die Assetklasse Private Debt erklärt | BX Swiss TV

Private Debt: Die rasant wachsende Anlageklasse mit grossem Potenzial für Investoren und Unternehmen!

Im Experteninterview mit Kirsten Bode von Muzinich & Co und Olivia Hähnel von der BX Swiss erfahren Sie, warum Private Debt eine spannende Alternative zur traditionellen Kreditfinanzierung ist. Die Anlageklasse ermöglicht Investoren eine sinnvolle Diversifikation, bietet attraktive Illiquiditätsprämien und zeichnet sich durch eine geringe Volatilität aus. Gleichzeitig profitieren mittelständische Unternehmen von flexiblen Finanzierungslösungen, um Wachstum und Projekte voranzutreiben. Insbesondere in Europa hat sich der Markt in den letzten zehn Jahren verdreifacht und bietet über neue Fondsmodelle auch Privatanlegern Zugang. 2025 könnte ein entscheidendes Jahr für Private Debt werden – dank sinkender Zinsen und steigender Nachfrage. Ein absolutes Muss für alle, die ihre Anlagestrategie um zukunftsträchtige Optionen erweitern wollen!

 

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Die Assetklasse Private Debt erklärt | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

09:57 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf AXA, Swiss Life, Swiss Re, Zurich Insurance
09:00 Marktüberblick: Autowerte unter Druck
08:54 Zurückhaltung bleibt Trumpf
07:16 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Verhaltener Wochenstart
16.12.24 FAQ: Derived Blocks on Equity futures
13.12.24 Die Assetklasse Private Debt erklärt | BX Swiss TV
12.12.24 Julius Bär: 10.75% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf OC Oerlikon Corp AG
11.12.24 BP"s Wandel vom Öl-Giganten zum Wegbereiter der Energiewende
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’130.75 19.83 BCASMU
Short 12’409.17 13.45 UBS07U
Short 12’854.72 8.86 UMBS6U
SMI-Kurs: 11’679.71 17.12.2024 10:26:12
Long 11’185.90 19.83 SSRM9U
Long 10’894.72 13.30 SSQMRU
Long 10’459.51 8.93 3SSMZU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Vonovia-Aktie legt zu: Vonovia legt Abfindung für Deutsche-Wohnen-Aktionäre fest
Volkswagen-Aktie verliert: Minister Heil will mit längerem Kurzarbeitergeld VW-Krise entschärfen - womöglich entscheidende Verhandlungsrunde vor Weihnachten
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) Aktie News: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) am Montagnachmittag im Minus
Nestlé-Aktie stabil: Nestlé Waters droht Produktionseinstellung von Perrier in Frankreich
Notenbanken im Fokus: Dow schlussendlich schwächer -- SMI beendet Handel marginal höher -- DAX schliesst im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Baloise-Aktie stabil: Baloise Schweiz ernennt Andrea Kleiner zur Leiterin des Bereichs Unternehmenskunden
Canal+-Aktie verliert zweistellig: Vivendi-Spin-off Canal+ setzt Börsendebüt in London in den Sand - Vivendi-Aktie springt hoch
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) Aktie News: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) am Vormittag tiefer

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten