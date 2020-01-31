RentPERKS Announces the Acquisition of Picasso Property Group

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RentPERKS Canada Property Management Ltd (RentPERKS) announced that it has completed the acquisition of the property management rights of the Picasso Property Group in Calgary, Alberta. This is the fourth acquisition RentPERKS has closed since June 2019.

Picasso owns and operates a significant portfolio of investment properties. Its Principal, Bryon, will remain in the area and continue to work with RentPERKS in an Advisory capacity, assisting clients with investment and other real estate opportunities. "I'm looking forward to working with RentPERKS. They continue acquiring rent books of business across North America and make renting better. Equally, getting a 100% focus back on building an investment portfolio rather than dealing with rental matters is welcome".

"This acquisition will result in enhanced service delivery for both landlords and tenants and enable us to make more accretive acquisitions in the region. This is a highly positive transaction leading to increased ROI. Everyone at RentPERKS remains committed to growth and strives for continuous improvement" said Zdravko Loborec,

RentPERKS founder.

"We are excited for this partnership as we have always envisioned our model to specifically incorporate books of business from Realtors in market who have both turned their experience to their own investments and representing their clients who are investors. But, they may not have the desire to focus on the Management of their portfolios as sales transactions remain the focal point for their day-to-day operations. RentPERKS will allow that focus to flourish and the opportunities to take advantage of growing their respective portfolios" says Jason Duncan, Co-Founder & Managing Broker.

RentPERKS continues to buy rent rolls (10 doors to 500 doors) in all Canadian and USA locations as it aggregates the independent landlord market. Contact RentPERKS to discuss monetizing your rent roll.

