31.01.2020 20:15:00

RentPERKS Announces the Acquisition of Picasso Property Group

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RentPERKS Canada Property Management Ltd (RentPERKS) announced that it has completed the acquisition of the property management rights of the Picasso Property Group in Calgary, Alberta. This is the fourth acquisition RentPERKS has closed since June 2019.

Picasso owns and operates a significant portfolio of investment properties. Its Principal, Bryon, will remain in the area and continue to work with RentPERKS in an Advisory capacity, assisting clients with investment and other real estate opportunities. "I'm looking forward to working with RentPERKS. They continue acquiring rent books of business across North America and make renting better. Equally, getting a 100% focus back on building an investment portfolio rather than dealing with rental matters is welcome".

"This acquisition will result in enhanced service delivery for both landlords and tenants and enable us to make more accretive acquisitions in the region. This is a highly positive transaction leading to increased ROI. Everyone at RentPERKS remains committed to growth and strives for continuous improvement" said Zdravko Loborec,
RentPERKS founder.

"We are excited for this partnership as we have always envisioned our model to specifically incorporate books of business from Realtors in market who have both turned their experience to their own investments and representing their clients who are investors. But, they may not have the desire to focus on the Management of their portfolios as sales transactions remain the focal point for their day-to-day operations. RentPERKS will allow that focus to flourish and the opportunities to take advantage of growing their respective portfolios" says Jason Duncan, Co-Founder & Managing Broker.

RentPERKS continues to buy rent rolls (10 doors to 500 doors) in all Canadian and USA locations as it aggregates the independent landlord market. Contact RentPERKS to discuss monetizing your rent roll.

Follow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/11292117

 

SOURCE RentPERKS

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

16:35
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
13:30
Ölpreisrückgang macht OPEC nervös
10:02
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (69%) auf Bayer AG, Sanofi, Merck KGaA
08:41
SMI - es bleibt volatil
07:25
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Bärenfalle? / Novartis – Aufwärtstrend intakt
30.01.20
Virus und Unternehmenszahlen sorgen für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV
27.01.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
09.01.20
Aktien 2020: Feiern, als wäre es 1999
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

30.01.20
Schroders: Wie nachhaltiges Investieren unsere zunehmende Öko-Angst beruhigen könnte
27.01.20
Schroders: Private Assets 2020: Wie geht es weiter?
27.01.20
Schroders: Die drei stärksten Trends im Gesundheitssektor
mehr
Virus und Unternehmenszahlen sorgen für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Roche wächst und steigert Gewinn markant
Stadler-Aktie bricht ein: Stadler Rail gibt Gewinnwarnung aus
So geht es mit dem Bitcoin nach dem Top-Ereignis des Jahres weiter
Das Schicksal von Aktien, die Starinvestor Warren Buffett aus seinem Depot geworfen hat
Tesla-Aktie hebt ab: Tesla mit exzellentem Zahlenwerk
Ralph Nader: Tesla bedeutet das Ende für den Bullenmarkt
Epidemie-Sorgen: US-Börsen beenden Handel etwas höher -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit kräftigen Abgaben -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Novartis-Aktie freundlich: Novartis erhöht nach starkem Geschäftsjahr die Dividende
Amazon-Aktie mit kräftigem Kursgewinn: Amazon sorgt mit Bilanz für strahlende Gesichter
Swatch-Aktie unter Druck: Swatch leidet unter Einbruch in Hongkong

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Coronavirus belastet: SMI und DAX gehen leichter ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen deutlich schwächer -- Asiens Märkte letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt verabschiedete sich tiefer aus der Woche und auch der deutsche Leitindex schloss in der Verlustzone. Der Dow gibt zum Wochenausklang ebenfalls nach. Die Märkte in Fernost wiesen eine uneinheitliche Tendenz aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;