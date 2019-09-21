Rent it Furnished opens Montréal office

MONTREAL, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Canada's leading furnished rental property provider, Rent It Furnished (http://www.rentitfurnished.com), has launched a new Montréal office in the latest step of the company's continued expansion.

The new office, located at 500 Place d'Armes, is home to a dedicated team of local leasing agents and property managers with expertise in the local Montréal real estate market.

"We are rapidly expanding our operations across North America and our new dedicated office in Montréal is another significant milestone for our ambitions," said Erika Weimer, Founder and CEO of Rent It Furnished.

"Things are changing in Montréal right now. The market has been growing in recent years as it has attracted more and more investment buyers away from traditional hubs like Toronto and Vancouver. As a result, the demand for furnished units has never been higher, but the resources tenants and owners need to connect with one another simply haven't kept up with the city's growing needs. That's where we come in."

Founded in 2009, Rent It Furnished is a full-service Property Management Company for luxury furnished and unfurnished rentals across Canada and the US. With more than 3000 rental properties and a string of corporate partnerships to its name, the company serves customers in Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal, Calgary, Ottawa, and New York City.

Known for its industry-leading marketing reach, Rent It Furnished has built an impressive offering over the past decade alongside an enviable roster of tenant placement partners including major film studios, TV productions, insurance and relocation companies.

"Montréal is fast becoming a world-class hub for technology and entertainment production companies, and that has led to a growing demand for furnished rentals in the city," added Weimer. "We actually started to receive an influx of enquiries asking us if we could replicate what we had done in cities like Toronto and Vancouver right here in Montréal, so it only seemed natural that the city would be the next step in our journey to realize our objectives."

Alongside its new office, Rent It Furnished has installed a team of Montréal real estate experts with a dedicated leasing agent and property manager on site, alongside a suite of support staff. The company is also hiring for new positions and plans to rapidly expand its operation during the coming months.

Part of that expansion includes aggressive investment in the technology that drives Rent It Furnished's operation. The company is currently working closely with a major Montréal developer and expects to make an announcement on its groundbreaking new platform in the near future.

"Although we work in a very traditional space like real estate, Rent It Furnished is at its heart a technology company," Weimer said. "As the digital world continues to grow more complex and user interfaces become more responsive, our systems need to not only keep pace but set the barometer by which the industry itself is measured. That's why we're investing heavily in our digital platforms, and where better to do that than in a tech-forward city like Montréal?"

As well as its new office in Montréal Rent It Furnished is also proceeding with plans to expand across North America. Alongside Canadian cities including Ottawa and Calgary the company is building out its offering in the US, with clients driving demand in high profile locations including Los Angeles, Miami, and San Francisco.

