|
31.12.2020 05:00:00
Renren Announces Unaudited First Half 2020 Financial Results
BEIJING, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Renren Inc. (NYSE: RENN) ("Renren" or the "Company"), which operates a premium used auto business in China through its subsidiary Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) ("Kaixin") as well as several U.S.-based SaaS businesses, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2020.
First Half of 2020 Highlights
- Total net revenues were US$41.2 million, an 80.9% decrease from the corresponding period in 2019.
— Kaixin revenues (1) were US$33.3 million, an 83.7% decrease from the corresponding period in 2019.
- Operating loss was US$23.2 million, improved from an operating loss of US$26.4 million in the corresponding period in 2019.
- Net loss attributable to the Company was US$16.6 million, compared to a net income attributable to the Company of US$67.7 million in the corresponding period in 2019.
- Adjusted loss from operations (2) (non-GAAP) was US$12.0 million, improved from an adjusted loss from operations of US$19.4 million in the corresponding period in 2019.
- Adjusted net loss (2) (non-GAAP) was US$8.5 million, compared to an adjusted net loss of US$15.5 million in the corresponding period in 2019.
(1) Kaixin revenues are the net revenue from the Company's subsidiary Kaixin, which are included in the Company's Auto Group segment. Please refer to the table of additional information for details.
(2) Adjusted loss from operations and net income (loss) are non-GAAP measures, which are defined as loss from operations excluding share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets and net income (loss) excluding share-based compensation expenses, fair value change of contingent consideration and amortization of intangible assets, respectively. See "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.
First Half 2020 Results
Total net revenues for the first half of 2020 were US$41.2 million, representing an 80.9% decrease from the corresponding period in 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic had a material adverse impact on the Company's used-car dealership business.
Cost of revenues was US$34.0 million, compared to US$201.9 million from the corresponding period of 2019. The decrease was in line with the decrease of revenue.
Operating expenses were US$30.4 million, a 23.4% decrease from the corresponding period of 2019.
Selling and marketing expenses were US$5.3 million, a 58.5% decrease from the corresponding period of 2019. The decrease resulted from the effort to improve operation efficiency in headcount and personnel-related expenses.
Research and development expenses were US$8.0 million, a 39.5% decrease from the corresponding period in 2019. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in headcount and personnel-related expenses.
General and administrative expenses were US$17.1 million, a 25.0% increase from the corresponding period in 2019. The increase was primarily due to an increase in share-based compensation expenses.
Share-based compensation expenses, which were all included in operating expenses, were US$11.0 million, compared to US$6.9 million in the corresponding period in 2019. The increase was mainly due to a modification which repriced the exercise price with respect to options during the first half of 2020, which led to the higher share-based compensation expenses in the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to the six months ended June 30, 2019.
Loss from operations was US$23.2 million, improved from a loss from operations of US$26.4 million in the corresponding period in 2019.
Net loss attributable to Renren Inc. was US$16.6 million, compared to a net income of US$67.7 million in the corresponding period in 2019.
Adjusted loss from operations (non-GAAP) was US$12.0 million, improved from an adjusted loss from operations of US$19.4 million in the corresponding period in 2019. Adjusted loss from operations is defined as loss from operations excluding share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets.
Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) was US$8.5 million, compared to an adjusted net loss of US$15.5 million in the corresponding period in 2019. Adjusted net loss is defined as net loss excluding share-based compensation expenses, fair value change of contingent consideration and amortization of intangible assets.
Business Outlook
The Company expects to generate revenues in an amount ranging from US$8 million to US$12 million in the second half of 2020. The decrease in revenues as compared with the second half of 2019 or the first half of 2020 is expected to be primarily due to Kaixin Auto Holdings having decided to put a halt to its used-car dealership business operations while reexamining its business model. This forecast reflects the Company's current and preliminary view, which is subject to change.
Binding Term Sheet with Haitaoche
The Company's subsidiary Kaixin entered into a binding term sheet (the "Biding Term Sheet") with Haitaoche Limited ("Haitaoche") on November 3, 2020.
The Binding Term Sheet sets forth the terms and conditions by which Haitaoche will merge with a newly formed wholly-owned subsidiary of Kaixin, with Haitaoche continuing as the surviving entity and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kaixin (the "Merger"). As consideration for the Merger, Kaixin will issue a number of ordinary shares of Kaixin to the shareholders of Haitaoche (the "Haitaoche Shareholders") so that the Haitaoche Shareholders will collectively hold 51% of Kaixin's share capital upon the closing of the Merger.
Conference Call Information
The Company will not host a conference call. Please contact our Investor Relations Department if you have any questions.
About Renren Inc.
Renren Inc. (NYSE: RENN) operates a premium used auto business in China through its subsidiary Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) as well as several US-based SaaS businesses. Renren's American depositary shares, each of which currently represents forty-five Class A ordinary shares, trade on NYSE under the symbol "RENN".
Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook for the second half of 2020 and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Renren's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Renren may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Renren's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Renren's goals and strategies; Renren's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Renren's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its services; Renren's expectations regarding the retention and strengthening of its relationships with used auto dealerships; Renren's plans to enhance user experience, infrastructure and service offerings; competition in the used auto industry in China; and government policies and regulations relating to the used auto industry in China. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in our annual report on Form 20-F and other documents filed with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Renren does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.
About Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement Renren's consolidated financial results presented in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), Renren uses "adjusted income (loss) from operations" and "adjusted net income (loss)" which are defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the SEC, in evaluating its business. Renren defines adjusted income (loss) from operations as income (loss) from operations excluding share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets and adjusted net income (loss) as net income (loss) excluding share-based compensation expenses, fair value change of contingent consideration and amortization of intangible assets, respectively. Renren continuously and periodically reviews its operating results and business performance. Starting from the first quarter of 2018, there was a significant impact on net income (loss) due to the material and significant noncash amount of fair value change of contingent consideration relating to the used auto dealerships of the emerging used auto business. Due to the nature of the business, Renren believes that including adjusted income (loss) from operations and excluding the impact of such fair value changes more appropriately reflects Renren's results of operations, and provides investors with a better understanding of Renren's business performance. To facilitate investors and analysts, the aforesaid impact is presented retrospectively in "Reconciliation of non-GAAP results of operations measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures". Renren presents adjusted income (loss) from operations and adjusted net income (loss) because they are used by Renren's management to evaluate its operating performance. Renren also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating Renren's consolidated results of operations in the same manner as Renren's management and in comparing financial results across accounting periods and to those of Renren's peer companies.
These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliation of non-GAAP results of operations measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures" at the end of this release.
RENREN INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands of US dollars)
December
June 30,
2019
2020
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
4,473
$
5,059
Restricted cash
13,091
-
Short-term investments
1,436
-
Accounts receivable, net
649
595
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
30,454
32,643
Amounts due from related parties
688
678
Inventory
21,981
18,527
Total current assets
72,772
57,502
Non-current assets:
Property and equipment, net
851
619
Goodwill and intangible assets, net
832
641
Long-term investments
13,454
13,507
Amount due from related parties- non-current
131,758
131,346
Restricted cash – non-current
358
5,643
Right-of-use lease assets
5,506
3,900
Other non-current assets
680
626
Total non-current assets
153,439
156,282
TOTAL ASSETS
$
226,211
$
213,784
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
5,393
$
2,088
Short-term debt
31,077
26,213
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
37,068
34,589
Short-term lease liabilities
2,836
3,088
Payable to investors
14
14
Amounts due to related parties
774
3,269
Deferred revenue and advance from customers
750
273
Income tax payable
20,054
19,454
Contingent consideration
204
94
Total current liabilities
98,170
89,082
Non-current liabilities:
Long-term debt
-
1,585
Long-term lease liabilities
1,980
1,140
Long-term contingent consideration
828
381
Total non-current liabilities
2,808
3,106
TOTAL LIABILITIES
$
100,978
$
92,188
Shareholders' Equity:
Class A ordinary shares
751
757
Class B ordinary shares
305
305
Additional paid-in capital
720,513
731,521
Statutory reserves
6,712
6,712
Accumulated deficit
(614,830)
(631,407)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
(9,338)
(8,978)
Total Renren Inc. shareholders' equity
104,113
98,910
Noncontrolling interests
21,120
22,686
TOTAL EQUITY
125,233
121,596
TOAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
$
226,211
$
213,784
RENREN INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands of US dollars, except share data and per share data, ADS data, and per ADS data)
June 30,
June 30,
2019
2020
Net revenues:
Automobile sales
$
200,914
$
32,996
Others
14,214
8,164
Total net revenues
215,128
41,160
Cost of revenues
(201,873)
(33,993)
Gross profit
13,255
7,167
Operating expenses:
Selling and marketing
(12,769)
(5,293)
Research and development
(13,243)
(8,010)
General and administrative
(13,657)
(17,071)
Total operating expenses
(39,669)
(30,374)
Loss from operations
(26,414)
(23,207)
Other income
2,505
511
Fair value change of contingent consideration
88,116
557
Interest income
4,393
3,734
Interest expenses
(1,468)
(779)
Total non-operating income
93,546
4,023
Income (loss) before provision of income tax and loss in equity
67,132
(19,184)
Income tax expenses
(628)
-
Income (loss) before loss in equity method investments and
66,504
(19,184)
(Loss) income in equity method investments, net of tax
(910)
79
Income (loss) from continuing operations
65,594
(19,105)
Net income (loss)
65,594
(19,105)
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
2,133
2,528
Net income (loss) attributable to Renren Inc.
$
67,727
$
(16,577)
Net income (loss) per share from continuing operations
Basic
$
0.06
$
(0.02)
Diluted
$
0.04
$
(0.02)
Net income (loss) per share attributable to Renren Inc.
Basic
$
0.06
$
(0.02)
Diluted
$
0.04
$
(0.02)
Net income (loss) attributable to Renren Inc. shareholders per
Basic
$
2.53
$
(0.70)
Diluted
$
1.56
$
(0.70)
Weighted average number of shares used in calculating net loss
Basic
1,045,443,122
1,058,890,544
Diluted
1,083,883,429
1,058,890,544
* Each ADS represents 45 Class A ordinary shares.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP results of operations measures to the comparable GAAP financial
(In thousands of US dollars)
June 30,
June 30,
2019
2020
Loss from opeartions
$
(26,414)
$
(23,207)
Add back: Shared-based compensation expenses
6,869
11,015
Add back: Amortization of intangible assets
192
192
Adjusted loss from operations
$
(19,353)
$
(12,000)
Net income (loss)
$
65,594
$
(19,105)
Add back: Shared-based compensation expenses
6,869
11,015
Add back: Fair value change of contingent consideration
(88,116)
(557)
Add back: Amortization of intangible assets
192
192
Adjusted net income (loss)
$
(15,461)
$
(8,455)
RENREN INC.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands of US dollars)
For the Six Months Ended
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
Kaixin
Renren
Total
Kaixin
Renren
Total
Net revenues:
Automobile sales
$
200,914
$
$
200,914
$
32,996
$
-
$
32,996
Others
3,685
10,529
14,214
299
7,865
8,164
Total
204,599
10,529
215,128
33,295
7,865
41,160
Cost of revenues
$
195,969
$
5,904
$
201,873
$
32,375
$
1,618
$
33,993
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/renren-announces-unaudited-first-half-2020-financial-results-301199347.html
SOURCE Renren Inc.
