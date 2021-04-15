Renown Upcycling Designer Nicole McLaughlin Reimagines Classic JanSport® Packs for Charity

DENVER, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JanSport, a leading brand in word class packs, has partnered with sustainable designer and upcycle artist Nicole McLaughlin to bring attention to the environmental benefits of upcycling within the fashion industry. The charitable, six-piece, one-of-one-kind upcycled collection features JanSport's classic pack styles reimagined through the lens of McLaughlin's genius. Fashion enthusiasts, collectors and others can win one of the six avant-garde styles by visiting jansport.com/nicolemclaughlin and purchasing a $5.00 sweepstakes entry ticket*. 100% of proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the Slow Factory Foundation, a nonprofit focused on climate and supporting environmental impact through education.

100% of proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the Slow Factory Foundation.

Nicole McLaughlin is continuing to make her mark on the fashion industry by creating bespoke upcycled pieces from some of the world's largest brands. Her designs are unexpected and unique, but highlight the message of sustainability, something woven into the JanSport brand's DNA.

"We are thrilled to be working with Nicole to further our message and mission of making fashion more sustainable," commented Roger Spatz, President at JanSport. "By transforming samples from our warehouse and pre-worn packs sourced from warranty centers, we are able to keep product out of landfills and support the Slow Factory Foundation with some of our most recognizable and iconic imagery."

The Nicole McLaughlin Upcycled JanSport Charitable Collection is the latest step in JanSport's sustainability journey. Reusing materials already in existence helps the brand upcycle and conserve precious natural resources, and JanSport continues to be transparent by tracking its progress in sustainability with notable milestones, including the recent launch of the brand's Surplus Ski n' Hike collection earlier this month. You can read more about JanSport's sustainability efforts here.

"My love for JanSport has only grown over the years. It's my earliest backpack memory, so to work with them on this capsule collection using samples and worn pieces to highlight sustainability feels predestined," said McLaughlin. "I hope when people see the pieces, they not only understand the importance of extending the life of products through repair and upcycling but how much you can make with them."

The Nicole McLaughlin Upcycled JanSport Collection pieces include:

Multi Pack + Camp Seat: A two-for-one design for outdoor adventurers looking to marry sustainability and fashion

A two-for-one design for outdoor adventurers looking to marry sustainability and fashion Zipper Slipper: Stylish and functional mule slides with pockets for a little extra storage

Stylish and functional mule slides with pockets for a little extra storage Jan-Sports Bra: One of McLaughlin's go-to collection pieces with pink hued pouch packs

One of McLaughlin's go-to collection pieces with pink hued pouch packs JanShorts: Shorts that redefine pocket storage and streetwear all-in-one

Shorts that redefine pocket storage and streetwear all-in-one Director's Chair: A logo forward chair made from old pack scrapings

A logo forward chair made from old pack scrapings The Fishing Vest: Vest with suede detailing from a classic JanSport pack, the Right Pack

The sweepstakes opens April 19, 2021 at 8:00:01 a.m. Mountain Time (MT) and ends April 26, 2021 at 2:59:59 p.m. MT. Rules and regs apply*. All entries will benefit The Slow Fashion Factory Foundation, a 501c3 public service organization operating as an open education institute, an independent research lab & new media platform, and a granting & empowerment fund. The Slow Fashion Factory Foundation believes in a regenerative, climate-positive, anti-racist approach to creating climate change solutions and ultimately systemic change.

About JanSport®

JanSport, a division of VF Outdoor, LLC., was founded in 1967 in Seattle, WA, by three pioneers in the outdoor industry. Though the brand began by manufacturing and marketing world-class outdoor backpacks, today the product offering includes outdoor gear and daypacks sold on www.jansport.com, department stores, and specialty and boutique retail locations throughout the world. All JanSport packs are backed by a lifetime warranty to guarantee they stand by customers through their life's adventures.

*Sweepstakes begins April 19, 2021 at 8:00:01 a.m. Mountain Time (MT) and ends April 26, 2021 at 2:59:59 p.m. MT. Rules and regs apply. See full terms and conditions here.

JanSport, "Always With You" since 1967

www.jansport.com

instagram.com/jansport

youtube.com/jansport

tiktok.com/@jansport

twitter.com/jansport

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/renown-upcycling-designer-nicole-mclaughlin-reimagines-classic-jansport-packs-for-charity-301269946.html

SOURCE JanSport