RenoRun, the leading online construction supplier has launched in Chicago

CHICAGO, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RenoRun, the world's leading online construction materials supplier, has officially launched in Chicago. Through a builder-friendly app, RenoRun saves contractors time and money by planning, sourcing and delivering building supplies in less than four hours.

RenoRun has a fleet of vans that can move building materials across Chicago within 2-4 hours

RenoRun- the leading on-demand construction supplier launches in Chicago.

Today, when contractors run into unforeseen material shortages they have to waste time and money sending an employee offsite to make urgent purchases. By using RenoRun, employees can stay on site and keep working.  When RenoRun arrives with materials, their drivers even bring free coffee to energize the crew. 

"RenoRun is a contractors' best friend," said Eamonn O'Rourke, CEO and founder of RenoRun. "We make sourcing and getting materials to a site easier than ever before. We think our solution will resonate strongly in the Chicago market".

After spending more than 20 years in the construction industry in Ireland, Canada and the United States, O'Rourke saw the need for fast material delivery. As a result, he founded RenoRun in 2017. The company has since revolutionized the construction industry in cities such as Boston, Toronto and Montreal. 

RenoRun is a one stop shop for contractors. They work with many different material suppliers to source any building materials- lumber, drywall, insulation, shingles, siding, hardware, doors, and more. You name it, RenoRun can source it and get it delivered to a jobsite, same day. 

With industry wide material shortages becoming a regular challenge for contractors, RenoRun's service has become even more essential. RenoRun alleviates contractors of the stress of sourcing materials, letting them focus on building. For more information, builders can go to www.renorun.com or download the RenoRun app on Android or Apple stores.

Contact: Ryan Dempsey, Head of Expansion

Phone number: 857-452-3153  E-mail: Ryan.dempsey@renorun.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/renorun-the-leading-online-construction-supplier-has-launched-in-chicago-301355869.html

SOURCE RenoRun

