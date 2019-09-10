RenoRun Selects Ripley PR as North American Public Relations Agency of Record

MONTREAL, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RenoRun, the world's leading technology-enabled construction material delivery service, has selected global B2B agency Ripley PR as its PR agency of record to further brand awareness as the company prepares to expand its U.S. operations and increase growth.

"Ripley PR has a tremendous amount of experience in dealing not only with tech companies, but tech companies that exist specifically within the construction industry," said Eamonn O'Rourke, CEO and co-founder of RenoRun. "It's important that we work with an agency that knows our industry and can create — and implement — a winning strategy that will take us to the next level. We've already had amazing growth since our inception, and we're on track to continue growing rapidly in every aspect."

Founded in 2017, RenoRun provides an on-demand platform for general contractors that doubles as a delivery service. Through a mobile app, contractors have access to more than 50,000 building materials, which can be delivered to their job site within two hours. The service is currently offered in Montreal, Toronto and Austin, Texas, with plans to add more U.S. sites.

"RenoRun is helping solve a nagging problem that construction businesses have faced for decades: same-day and just-in-time solutions for material delivery," said Heather Ripley, CEO of Ripley PR. "Already, three cities are benefitting from RenoRun's services with more planned soon. As it's getting more difficult to find skilled labor, time and money are becoming increasingly valuable in the construction industry. RenoRun is helping the sector save both, not to mention the stress reduction that comes along with having the necessary materials to do a job."

Ripley PR specializes in construction and B2B technology public relations. The global agency offers strategic communications services for its clients, including crisis management, media relations and social media strategies. The agency's unique combination of strategic business accounting and creative public relations help clients build brand awareness, establish positive reputations and drive increased leads and sales.

For more information visit www.ripleypr.com or call (865) 977-1973.

About RenoRun

RenoRun is headquartered in Montreal, Canada, with offices in Toronto and Austin, Texas. The company was founded in 2017, and the team shares 25 years of experience in the construction industry. Their mobile-friendly platform is a one-stop shop when it comes to construction material supply. RenoRun has pioneered technology-enabled construction material delivery and is an industry leader in efficiently providing quality construction materials to jobsites in less than two hours. For more information, visit https://renorun.com/.

About Ripley PR

Ripley PR, Inc. is an elite, global B2B public relations agency specializing in construction, franchising, technology, home services and manufacturing. Offering a full range of strategic communication services, including crisis management, media relations and social media strategies, Ripley PR uses a blend of strategic business accounting and creative public relations branding to tell compelling stories and deliver measurable results. Ripley PR is a partner in IPREX, the $350 million network of communication agencies, with 1,800 staff and 115 offices worldwide. For more information, visit ripleypr.com or call 865-977-1973.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/renorun-selects-ripley-pr-as-north-american-public-relations-agency-of-record-300910062.html

SOURCE Ripley PR