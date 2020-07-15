Renodis CEO Joins American Cancer Society Nationwide CEO Fitness Challenge July 16

ST. PAUL, Minn., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Renodis, a leading telecom and mobility management firm, today announced its CEO, Craig Beason, will join 7 other Twin Cities CEOs in American Cancer Society's Fit2BeCancerFree® virtual fitness challenge on July 16th as part of his commitment to the CEOs Against Cancer® program and promoting cancer prevention in the workplace.

"Creating a world free from cancer can start in the workplace when we inspire our employees to live healthy and active lifestyles," said Gary M. Reedy, CEO for the American Cancer Society. "About half of cancer deaths could be prevented if everyone lived a healthy lifestyle, including not smoking and maintaining a healthy weight. The Fit2BeCancerFree challenge is designed to encourage corporate leaders to lead by example, inspiring more activity among their employees throughout their workday, and helping us make a measurable difference in saving lives from cancer."

The American Cancer Society currently has 15 active CEOs Against Cancer chapters nationwide with about 400 members. The CEOs Against Cancer program unites CEOs from the world's top companies to raise awareness of high-impact cancer mission areas and collaborate with other business leaders to create a culture of health in their organizations and communities.

CEOs Against Cancer members who participate in the challenge will sync a fitness tracker to a live event leaderboard powered by Movespring and hosted on cancer.org. The leaderboard will track results of the top participants throughout the day of the challenge, and the participant with the most steps logged will receive bragging rights and national recognition.

"As CEOs we play a critical role in partnering with the American Cancer Society to make an impact on the fight against cancer in our communities and across the country," states Craig Beason, CEO of Renodis and member of CEOs Against Cancer Twin Cities. "Cancer is a serious health issue for many families and a top workplace issue for many businesses, costing U.S. employers billions of dollars in expenses productivity losses each year. I'm honored to participate in the Fit2BeCancerFree CEO challenge. Through a bit of friendly competition, we can motivate employees across our companies to get moving and together we can save more lives from cancer."

About Renodis

Renodis is a Telecom and Mobility Management Company trusted by businesses to solve telecom and mobility frustrations -- saving time, money, and enabling better technology choices and superior service. This is accomplished through innovative processes, purpose-built systems, talented people, and deep industry relationships. Firms such as Land O'Lakes, Red Wing Shoe Company, Northern Tool + Equipment, Fairview, Lifetime, Cambria, Menards, Romano's Macaroni Grill, and hundreds of other firms experience peace of mind knowing their Telecom and Mobility environments are professionally managed. Find out more at http://www.renodis.com.

About the American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society is a global grassroots force of 1.5 million volunteers dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer. From breakthrough research, to free lodging near treatment, a 24/7/365 live helpline, free rides to treatment, and convening powerful activists to create awareness and impact, the Society is the attacking cancer from every angle. For more information go to http://www.cancer.org.

SOURCE Renodis