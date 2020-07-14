14.07.2020 21:13:00

Renewsha's Innovative Orally-Dissolvable CBD Tablet Supports Immune System Health

HANOVER, Mich., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Renewsha - a cannabidiol (CBD) product that supports immune system health - continues to build loyalty with customers in Michigan and across the United States who use Renewsha as a daily supplement. Taken orally with a taste-free dissolvable tablet, Renewsha's patent-pending formula is absorbed through the bloodstream to boost immuno-health by supporting inflammation relief.1

Unlike diluted oil-based CBD products that require droppers, each Renewsha tablet contains exactly 30mg of CBD to ensure that every dose is identical. Additionally, Renewsha uses a certified third-party laboratory testing facility regulated by the state of Michigan to verify quality and certify every batch formula. Furthermore, Renewsha uses 100 percent premium hemp extract CBD and does not contain THC to eliminate all psychoactive effects. 

"Renewsha represents a whole new way to take CBD and experience its unique benefits," said Nic Hohne from Renewsha's distribution partner. "Instead of guessing how much oil is in a dropper or where an edible came from with a nasty aftertaste that burns, Renewsha makes CBD consumption safer and more enjoyable while producing faster results."

CBD has become a widely used supplement as part of individuals' overall health and wellness routine, creating an all natural immuno-supportive option. While peer-reviewed science on CBD is limited due to regulatory requirements, there are early research studies that highlight possible applications for CBD. For example, CBD can reduce inflammation and has anecdotally been cited to minimize anxiety. 

Furthermore, people who live with arthritis and multiple sclerosis have shared their preference for taking CBD as an alternative over traditional medications. In addition, people who struggle with nerve pain have reported feeling more relaxed when taking CBD - which has also been found to improve sleep quality. 

Recently, CBD has been identified in early scientific studies as a potential therapeutic option that needs to be studied further for reducing the effects of the novel coronavirus. Scientists at The University of Maryland School of Medicine are fast-tracking studies on CBD. In addition, researchers from The University of Lethbridge have found that the anti-inflammatory properties of CBD treatments produce infection blockers in early testing - indicating that highly-concentrated CBD may be beneficial as an immune support option to potentially help in aiding prevention.

Learn more at renewsha.com. 

1 World Health Organization "Cannabidiol has been found to be generally well tolerated with a good safety profile...therapeutic applications of CBD are being researched for a variety of clinical uses."
https://www.who.int/medicines/access/controlled-substances/UNSG_SignedDGletter.pdf?ua=1

Renewsha - An innovative and science-backed orally dissolvable CBD tablet. A supplement to support your everyday immuno-health.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/renewshas-innovative-orally-dissolvable-cbd-tablet-supports-immune-system-health-301093382.html

SOURCE Renewsha

