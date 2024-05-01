Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Renewi Aktie [Valor: 112092499 / ISIN: GB00BNR4T868]
01.05.2024 08:00:24

Renewi plc: Total Voting Rights

Renewi
5.63 GBP -2.60%
Renewi plc (RWI)
Renewi plc: Total Voting Rights

01-May-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

Total Voting Rights

 

In accordance with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, Renewi plc hereby confirms that as at 30 April 2024 the Company's issued share capital consisted of 80,554,970 ordinary £1.00 shares with voting rights. No Treasury shares are held. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Renewi plc.

 

About Renewi plc 

 

Renewi is a pure-play recycling company with a focus on extracting value from waste and used materials rather than disposal through incineration or landfill. The company also plays a key role in limiting resource scarcity through the creation of secondary materials, and by so doing addresses both social and regulatory trends and contributes to creating a cleaner, greener world.

 

Renewi’s vision is to be the leading waste-to-product company in the world’s most advanced circular economies. With an industry leading recycling rate of 64%, Renewi puts 7m tonnes of low carbon secondary materials back into reuse. This is a significant contribution to climate change mitigation and the circular economy. Our recycling protects virgin resources and avoids emissions of more than 2.5 million tonnes of CO2.

 

Renewi, which draws on innovation and the latest technology to turn waste into useful materials - paper, metals, plastics, glass, wood, building materials, compost and water - employs over 6,500 people who work on 154 operating sites in 5 countries across Europe and the UK. Renewi is recognised as a market leader in Benelux and a European leader in advanced recycling.

 

Visit our website for more information: www.renewi.com.

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BNR4T868
Category Code: TVR
TIDM: RWI
LEI Code: 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22
OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital
Sequence No.: 318909
EQS News ID: 1893295

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

