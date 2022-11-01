SMI 10'816 0.4%  SPI 13'803 0.5%  Dow 32'733 -0.4%  DAX 13'254 0.1%  Euro 0.9906 0.1%  EStoxx50 3'618 0.1%  Gold 1'649 1.0%  Bitcoin 20'582 0.2%  Dollar 0.9979 -0.3%  Öl 94.2 -0.7% 
Top News
Xlife-Portfoliofirma ergattert US-Patent für ProcCluster-Wirkstoff
EFG-Aktie:Maria Leistner als neues VR-Mitglied nominiert
Darum steigt der Euro zum Dollar und Franken
Zur Rose-Aktie: Kaspar Niklaus wird neuer COO
Cembra-Aktie: Cembra vollzieht Übernahme von Byjuno und Intrum Finance
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.ch?
Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen


Renewi Aktie [Valor: 112092499 / ISIN: GB00BNR4T868]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
01.11.2022 08:00:17

Renewi plc: Total Voting Rights

Renewi
5.29 GBP -0.38%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Renewi plc (RWI)
Renewi plc: Total Voting Rights

01-Nov-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, Renewi plc hereby notify the market that as at 31 October 2022 the Company's issued share capital consisted of 80,076,607 ordinary £1.00 shares with voting rights. No Treasury shares are held. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Renewi plc.

 

 

About Renewi plc

Renewi is a pure-play recycling company with a focus on extracting value from waste and used materials rather than disposal through incineration or landfill. The company also plays a key role in limiting resource scarcity through the creation of secondary materials, and by so doing addresses both social and regulatory trends and contributes to creating a cleaner, greener world.

Renewis vision is to be the leading waste-to-product company in the worlds most advanced circular economies. By opting to recycle, the company avoids emissions of more than 3 million tonnes of CO2 and as a result plays a part in contributing to a sustainable society, transitioning to a circular economy and driving the progress needed to halt climate change.

Renewi, which draws on innovation and the latest technology to turn waste into useful materials - paper, metals, plastics, glass, wood, building materials, compost and energy - employs over 6,500 people who work on 162 operating sites in 6 countries across Europe and the UK. Renewi is recognised as a market leader in Benelux and a regional European leader in recycling.

Visit our website for more information: www.renewi.com

 
ISIN: GB00BNR4T868
Category Code: TVR
TIDM: RWI
LEI Code: 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22
OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital
Sequence No.: 197565
EQS News ID: 1474705

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1474705&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Nachrichten zu Renewi PLC Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Renewi PLC Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

31.10.22 Mercedes-Benz fährt satten Gewinn ein
31.10.22 Steigende Zinsen, gemischte Bilanzen und überraschendes Wachstum
31.10.22 Marktüberblick: Deutsche Telekom gesucht
31.10.22 MarketFlow Live en français - Equity markets 📈 Market sentiment 📊 Fed meeting 📅
31.10.22 Vontobel: derimail - BRC mit 7.75% p.a. auf Nestlé, Novartis, Roche, Zurich Ins. und 50% Barriere
31.10.22 SMI dank Pharma-Riesen obenauf
28.10.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Credit Suisse
28.10.22 DAX – Tag nach dem EZB-Zinsentscheid
28.10.22 Börse und Versicherung -wie passt das? mit Christian Jetzer
27.10.22 Julius Bär: - u.a. 13.50% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) mit Lock-In auf Eli Lilly & Co, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'278.42 19.37 6SSMJU
Short 11'505.65 13.82 XSSMDU
Short 11'939.93 8.82 BSSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'815.73 31.10.2022 17:30:00
Long 10'406.85 19.73 A5SSMU
Long 10'160.12 13.56 5SSMXU
Long 9'744.68 8.97 5SSM1U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Credit Suisse-Aktie gewinnt deutlich: Credit Suisse hat Bedingungen für Aktienkapitalerhöhung bekannt gegeben
Meyer Burger-Aktie holt Verluste auf: Meyer Burger bestätigt Kapitalerhöhung
Ruhiger Wochenstart: US-Börsen schliessen leichter -- SMI geht mit Gewinnen aus dem Handel -- DAX zum Sitzungsende kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Meyer Burger Technology AG: Beginn der Bezugsfrist und des Bezugsrechtshandels
Darum gerät der Euro unter Druck - Franken etwas schwächer
UBS-Aktie letztlich im Minus: UBS baut Digitalangebote für Privatkunden aus
Analyse zeigt: Markt hat "kein Gedächtnis" - Warum das laut einem Experten gute Nachrichten sind
Twitter-Aktie: Neuer Besitzer Elon Musk startet direkt mit Twitter-Umbau
Santhera-Aktie legt zu: Vorläufige Halbjahreszahlen bestätigt
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.