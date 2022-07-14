Renewi plc: Results of the 14 July 2022 Annual General Meeting

Renewi plc

Renewi held its annual general meeting for shareholders at 11am today. All 16 resolutions set out in the Company's Notice of Annual General Meeting dated 24 May 2022 were voted on by poll and were approved by shareholders. The results of the poll for each resolution are as follows;

Resolution Votes For Votes Against Votes Withheld Total votes cast (ex Votes Withheld) No. of shares % of shares voted No. of shares % of shares voted No. of shares No. of shares % of Issued Share Capital 1. To receive and adopt the 2022 report and accounts 40,478,268 99.97% 12,216 0.03% 276,545 40,490,484 50.57% 2. To approve the Remuneration Report 40,067,792 98.32% 684,333 1.68% 14,904 40,752,125 50.90% 3. To elect Annemieke den Otter 40,684,297 99.81% 76,782 0.19% 5,950 40,761,079 50.91% 4. To re-elect Ben Verwaayen 36,007,574 88.34% 4,754,779 11.66% 4,676 40,762,353 50.91% 5. To re-elect Allard Castelein 40,308,723 98.89% 453,640 1.11% 4,666 40,762,363 50.91% 6. To re-elect Jolande Sap 40,307,264 98.88% 455,149 1.12% 4,616 40,762,413 50.91% 7. To re-elect Luc Sterckx 40,308,560 98.89% 453,773 1.11% 4,696 40,762,333 50.91% 8. To re-elect Neil Hartley 40,309,483 98.89% 453,495 1.11% 4,051 40,762,978 50.91% 9. To re-elect Otto de Bont 40,717,575 99.90% 42,088 0.10% 4,666 40,759,663 50.91% 10. To re-appoint BDO LLP as auditors 40,737,234 99.95% 21,841 0.05% 7,954 40,759,075 50.91% 11. To determine the auditors remuneration 40,745,507 99.96% 17,248 0.04% 4,274 40,762,755 50.91% 12. To authorise political donations/expenditure 39,672,628 97.33% 1,087,466 2.67% 6,935 40,760,094 50.91% 13. To authorise the company to allot ordinary shares 39,722,398 97.45% 1,039,531 2.55% 5,100 40,761,929 50.91% 14*. To disapply pre-emption rights (5%) 39,134,312 96.02% 1,623,674 3.98% 9,043 40,757,986 50.91% 15*. To disapply pre-emption rights for purposes set out in Pre-emption Groups guidelines (5%) 40,013,349 98.17% 744,637 1.83% 9,043 40,757,986 50.91% 16*. To authorise the company to purchase its own shares 40,377,742 99.13% 355,245 0.87% 34,042 40,732,987 50.88%

*Special resolution

About Renewi

Renewi is a pure-play recycling company with a focus on extracting value from waste and used materials rather than disposal through incineration or landfill. The company also plays a key role in limiting resource scarcity through the creation of secondary materials, and by so doing addresses both social and regulatory trends and contributes to creating a cleaner, greener world.

Renewis vision is to be the leading waste-to-product company in the worlds most advanced circular economies. By opting to recycle, the company avoids emissions of more than 3 million tonnes of CO2 and as a result plays a part in contributing to a sustainable society, transitioning to a circular economy and driving the progress needed to halt climate change.

Renewi, which draws on innovation and the latest technology to turn waste into useful materials - paper, metals, plastics, glass, wood, building materials, compost and energy - employs over 6,500 people who work on 162 operating sites in 6 countries across Europe and the UK. Renewi is recognised as a market leader in Benelux and a regional European leader in recycling.

