Renewi Aktie [Valor: 112092499 / ISIN: GB00BNR4T868]
14.07.2022 13:30:18

Renewi plc: Results of the 14 July 2022 Annual General Meeting

Renewi
7.54 GBP -0.92%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Renewi plc (RWI)
Renewi plc: Results of the 14 July 2022 Annual General Meeting

14-Jul-2022 / 12:30 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Renewi plc

(Renewi or the Company)

Results of the 14 July 2022 Annual General Meeting

Renewi held its annual general meeting for shareholders at 11am today.  All 16 resolutions set out in the Company's Notice of Annual General Meeting dated 24 May 2022 were voted on by poll and were approved by shareholders. The results of the poll for each resolution are as follows;

Resolution

Votes For

Votes Against

Votes Withheld

Total votes cast (ex Votes Withheld)

 

No. of shares

% of shares voted

No. of shares

% of shares voted

No. of shares

No. of shares

% of Issued Share Capital

1. To receive and adopt the 2022 report and accounts

 40,478,268

99.97%

 12,216

0.03%

 276,545

 40,490,484

50.57%

2. To approve the Remuneration Report

 40,067,792

98.32%

 684,333

1.68%

 14,904

 40,752,125

50.90%

3. To elect Annemieke den Otter

 40,684,297

99.81%

 76,782

0.19%

 5,950

 40,761,079

50.91%

4. To re-elect Ben Verwaayen

 36,007,574

88.34%

 4,754,779

11.66%

 4,676

 40,762,353

50.91%

5. To re-elect Allard Castelein

 40,308,723

98.89%

 453,640

1.11%

 4,666

 40,762,363

50.91%

6. To re-elect Jolande Sap

 40,307,264

98.88%

 455,149

1.12%

 4,616

 40,762,413

50.91%

7. To re-elect Luc Sterckx

 40,308,560

98.89%

 453,773

1.11%

 4,696

 40,762,333

50.91%

8. To re-elect Neil Hartley

 40,309,483

98.89%

 453,495

1.11%

 4,051

 40,762,978

50.91%

9. To re-elect Otto de Bont

 40,717,575

99.90%

 42,088

0.10%

 4,666

 40,759,663

50.91%

10. To re-appoint BDO LLP as auditors

 40,737,234

99.95%

 21,841

0.05%

 7,954

 40,759,075

50.91%

11. To determine the auditors remuneration

 40,745,507

99.96%

 17,248

0.04%

 4,274

 40,762,755

50.91%

12. To authorise political donations/expenditure

 39,672,628

97.33%

 1,087,466

2.67%

 6,935

 40,760,094

50.91%

13. To authorise the company to allot ordinary shares

 39,722,398

97.45%

 1,039,531

2.55%

 5,100

 40,761,929

50.91%

14*. To disapply pre-emption rights (5%)

 39,134,312

96.02%

 1,623,674

3.98%

 9,043

 40,757,986

50.91%

15*. To disapply pre-emption rights for purposes set out in Pre-emption Groups guidelines (5%)

 40,013,349

98.17%

 744,637

1.83%

 9,043

 40,757,986

50.91%

16*. To authorise the company to purchase its own shares

 40,377,742

99.13%

 355,245

0.87%

 34,042

 40,732,987

50.88%

*Special resolution

The poll results will be available shortly on the Companys website http://www.renewi.com/

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2 copies of the resolutions passed (other than those concerning ordinary business) will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at   https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

 

 

About Renewi

 

Renewi is a pure-play recycling company with a focus on extracting value from waste and used materials rather than disposal through incineration or landfill. The company also plays a key role in limiting resource scarcity through the creation of secondary materials, and by so doing addresses both social and regulatory trends and contributes to creating a cleaner, greener world.

 

Renewis vision is to be the leading waste-to-product company in the worlds most advanced circular economies. By opting to recycle, the company avoids emissions of more than 3 million tonnes of CO2 and as a result plays a part in contributing to a sustainable society, transitioning to a circular economy and driving the progress needed to halt climate change.

 

Renewi, which draws on innovation and the latest technology to turn waste into useful materials - paper, metals, plastics, glass, wood, building materials, compost and energy - employs over 6,500 people who work on 162 operating sites in 6 countries across Europe and the UK. Renewi is recognised as a market leader in Benelux and a regional European leader in recycling.

 

Visit our website for more information: www.renewi.com


ISIN: GB00BNR4T868
Category Code: RAG
TIDM: RWI
LEI Code: 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 174830
EQS News ID: 1398253

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

