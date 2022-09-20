Renewi plc: Notice to Noteholders - Release of Guarantor

NOTICE TO THE NOTEHOLDERS Release of Guarantor

75,000,000 3.00 per cent. Guaranteed Notes due 19 July 2024 (the "2024 Notes")

ISIN: XS2022227222

Common Code: 202222722

125,000,000 3.00 per cent. Guaranteed Notes due 23 July 2027 (the "2027 Notes")

ISIN: XS2353474401

Common Code: 235347440

The Board of Renewi plc announces that Shanks BV has been released from its obligations as guarantor of both the 2024 and 2027 Notes.

For further information please contact:

Philip Griffin-Smith,

Renewi plc Group Company Secretary: company.secretary@renewi.com

