Renewi Aktie [Valor: 112092499 / ISIN: GB00BNR4T868]
20.09.2022 17:00:26

Renewi plc: Notice to Noteholders - Release of Guarantor

Renewi
6.54 GBP -1.65%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Renewi plc (RWI)
Renewi plc: Notice to Noteholders - Release of Guarantor

20-Sep-2022 / 16:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

NOTICE TO THE NOTEHOLDERS Release of Guarantor

 

 

75,000,000 3.00 per cent. Guaranteed Notes due 19 July 2024 (the "2024 Notes")

ISIN:  XS2022227222

Common Code: 202222722

125,000,000 3.00 per cent. Guaranteed Notes due 23 July 2027 (the "2027 Notes")

ISIN:  XS2353474401

Common Code: 235347440

 

 

 

The Board of Renewi plc announces that Shanks BV has been released from its obligations as guarantor of both the 2024 and 2027 Notes.

 

 

For further information please contact:

Philip Griffin-Smith,

Renewi plc Group Company Secretary: company.secretary@renewi.com

 

 

 

 

 

About Renewi 

Renewi is a pure-play recycling company with a focus on extracting value from waste and used materials rather than disposal through incineration or landfill. The company also plays a key role in limiting resource scarcity through the creation of secondary materials, and by so doing addresses both social and regulatory trends and contributes to creating a cleaner, greener world.

 

Renewis vision is to be the leading waste-to-product company in the worlds most advanced circular economies. By opting to recycle, the company avoids emissions of more than 3 million tonnes of CO2 and as a result plays a part in contributing to a sustainable society, transitioning to a circular economy and driving the progress needed to halt climate change.

 

Renewi, which draws on innovation and the latest technology to turn waste into useful materials - paper, metals, plastics, glass, wood, building materials, compost and energy - employs over 6,500 people who work on 162 operating sites in 6 countries across Europe and the UK. Renewi is recognised as a market leader in Benelux and a regional European leader in recycling.

Visit our website for more information: www.renewi.com

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
ISIN: GB00BNR4T868
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: RWI
LEI Code: 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 189388
EQS News ID: 1446603

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1446603&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

﻿

