Renewi Aktie [Valor: 112092499 / ISIN: GB00BNR4T868]
Renewi plc: FY24 Final Dividend - arrangements for payments in GBP and Euro

Renewi plc: FY24 Final Dividend - arrangements for payments in GBP and Euro

25-Jul-2024 / 15:10 GMT/BST

As announced on 30 May 2024, and subsequently approved by shareholders at the 2024 AGM, Renewi plc will pay a dividend of 5 pence per share on 31 July 2024 to the shareholders present on the Register of Members as at 28 June 2024. Shareholders on the Register of Members or holding shares in Crest will automatically receive their dividends in Pounds Sterling, shareholders who hold shares through Euroclear Nederland will automatically receive their dividends in Euros.

For shareholders holding shares trading on Euronext Amsterdam and held via Euroclear Nederland, the exchange rate used to calculate the Euro equivalent dividend payment is £1: €1.1889000, being an average of exchange rates over the three trading days 22 to 24 July 2024 as sourced from the Bank of England database, equating to a dividend of €0.0594450 per share.

Dividend Reinvestment Programme (“DRIP”)

A DRIP is facilitated by ABN AMRO Bank N.V. (“ABN AMRO”) for those holding shares trading on Euronext Amsterdam and held via Euroclear Nederland.

Please contact ABN AMRO at corporate.broking@nl.abnamro.com for further information.

 

 


Renewi plc
Anne Metz, Director of Investor Relations
+31 6 4167 9233
investor.relations@renewi.com

 
FTI Consulting
Richard Mountain / Ben Fletcher
+44 203 727 1340
renewi@fticonsulting.com

 

About Renewi

Renewi is a pure-play recycling company that focuses on extracting value from waste and used materials rather than disposing of them through incineration or landfill. The company plays an important role in combating resource scarcity by creating circular materials. In giving new life to used materials, Renewi addresses both social and regulatory trends, contributing to a cleaner and greener world.

Our vision is to be the leading waste-to-product company in the world's most advanced circular economies. With a recycling rate of 63.2%, one of the highest in Europe, Renewi puts 6.6 million tonnes of low-carbon circular materials back into use each year. This contributes to mitigating climate change and promotes the circular economy. Our recycling efforts help to protect natural resources and prevent more than 2.5 million tonnes of CO2 emissions annually.

Renewi leverages innovation and the latest technology to turn waste into circular materials such as paper, metals, plastics, glass, wood, building materials, compost, and water. We employ over 6,000 people across 154 operational sites in five countries in Europe. Renewi is recognised as a leading waste-to-product company in the Benelux region and a European leader in advanced recycling.

Visit our website for more information: www.renewi.com.

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BNR4T868
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: RWI
LEI Code: 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 336589
EQS News ID: 1954407

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

