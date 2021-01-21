SMI 10’945 0.6%  SPI 13’576 0.6%  Dow 31’188 0.8%  DAX 13’921 0.8%  Euro 1.0773 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’624 0.8%  Gold 1’871 1.6%  Bitcoin 31’177 -2.7%  Dollar 0.8895 0.1%  Öl 55.7 -0.5% 

Neues Exchange Traded Product - CoinShares Physical Bitcoin (BTC) ETP - wird auf SIX Swiss Exchange mit einem TER von nur 0.98% gelistet. -w-
21.01.2021 01:30:08

Renewed Support Predicted For Taiwan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market headed south again on Wednesday, one session after snapping the three-day losing streak in which it had stumbled more than 150 points or 1 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 15,800-point plateau although it's expected to rebound on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on optimism following the inauguration of former Vice President Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses figure to open in similar fashion.

The TSE finished modestly lower on Wednesday following losses from the financial shares, technology stocks and cement companies.

For the day, the index sank 71.19 points or 0.45 percent to finish at 15,806.18 after trading between 15,745.48 and 16,004.32.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial surrendered 1.69 percent, while Mega Financial skidded 1.37 percent, CTBC Financial declined 2.29 percent, Fubon Financial gave away 2.22 percent, First Financial dropped 1.91 percent, E Sun Financial lost 1.41 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company spiked 3.19 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation tumbled 1.70 percent, Hon Hai Precision shed 0.43 percent, Largan Precision tanked 3.12 percent, Catcher Technology plunged 3.85 percent, MediaTek dropped 0.80 percent, Formosa Plastic retreated 1.72 percent, Asia Cement sank 1.66 percent and Taiwan Cement was down 1.92 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks opened higher and picked up steam as the day progressed, sending the major averages to fresh record closing highs.

The Dow spiked 257.86 points or 0.83 percent to finish at 31,188.38, while the NASDAQ surged 260.07 points or 1.97 percent to end at 13,457.25 and the S&P 500 jumped 52.94 points or 1.39 percent to close at 3,851.85.

The rally on Wall Street was fueled by Biden's inauguration. The former VP has called for additional stimulus and an accelerated coronavirus vaccine rollout, which has helped offset concerns about higher taxes and increased regulation under a Democratic administration.

The president is expected to sign several executive orders shortly after taking office, including orders to rejoin the Paris climate agreement and end former President Donald Trump's Muslim travel ban as well as the construction of the U.S.-Mexico border well.

The spike by the tech-heavy NASDAQ was partly due to a sharp increase by shares of Netflix (NFLX) after the video streaming giant reached a record closing high after reporting strong fourth quarter subscriber growth.

Crude oil prices rose on Wednesday amid hopes the Biden administration will step up stimulus to boost growth, leading to increased demand for energy. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures contracts for February ended up $0.26 or 0.5 percent at $53.24 a barrel on expiration day.

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CieFinRichemont 85.88
2.80 %
Lonza Grp 593.40
2.31 %
Part Grp Hldg 1’065.00
1.43 %
Sika 246.70
1.40 %
SGS 2’733.00
1.11 %
Swisscom 473.90
-0.04 %
Givaudan 3’546.00
-0.23 %
Swiss Life Hldg 426.50
-0.26 %
Swiss Re 83.18
-0.57 %
Geberit 553.40
-0.72 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

20.01.21
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.00% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
20.01.21
Vontobel: Cloud-Computing - Motor für Globalisierung, Innovation und Effizienz
20.01.21
Grain, Oilseed Risk Factors
20.01.21
Pharmawerte verhindern stärkeres Minus
19.01.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Geberit AG, Adecco Group AG, Lonza Group AG
15.01.21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 14.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech, Swisscom
14.01.21
Jahresausblick 2021 mit Robert Halver | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds

20.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Japan
19.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Schweizer Aktien
18.01.21
Schroders: Ist die Deflation nach Europa zurückgekehrt?
mehr
Jahresausblick 2021 mit Robert Halver | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

JPMorgan mit spektakulärem Langfrist-Kursziel für Bitcoin
Relief Therapeutics übernimmt deutsche AdVita - Relief-Aktie schiesst hoch
Richemont-Aktie stark: Richemont mit leichtem Wachstum im Weihnachtsquartal
Goldman Sachs warnt vor Atempause an den US-Börsen
Unwahrscheinliche Prognosen: Diese grauen Schwäne könnten 2021 den Markt erschüttern
Alibaba-Aktie schliesst nach Lebenszeichen von Jack Ma weit im Plus
Biden als US-Präsident vereidigt: US-Börsen beenden Handel nach neuen Rekorden sehr fest -- SMI schliesst freundlich -- DAX geht mit Gewinnen aus Handel -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Logitech-Aktien starten nach diversen Analystenkommentaren durch
Netflix-Aktie mit zweistelligem Kurssprung: Starke Zahlen von Netflix überzeugen
Procter & Gamble-Aktie gibt ab: Prognose nach starkem Quartal erhöht

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Biden als US-Präsident vereidigt: US-Börsen beenden Handel nach neuen Rekorden sehr fest -- SMI schliesst freundlich -- DAX geht mit Gewinnen aus Handel -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
An der Wall Street wurden zur Wochenmitte Gewinne verbucht und neue Rekorde markiert. Nach einem etwas verhaltenen Start bewegten sich der heimische Markt und die deutsche Börse deutlicher nach oben. Die asiatischen Indizes wiesen zur Wochenmitte gemischte Vorzeichen auf.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit