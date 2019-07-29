Renewed Support Likely For Malaysia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last six trading days since the end of the three-day losing streak in which it had fallen almost 25 points or 1.6 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,645-point plateau and it figures to bounce higher again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive on strong earnings news and a bump in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were up on Friday and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow that lead.

The KLCI finished modestly lower on Friday following losses from the financial shares, plantations and industrials.

For the day, the index sank 8.62 points or 0.52 percent to finish at the daily low of 1,647.96 after peaking at 1,653.77. Volume was 2.6 billion shares worth 2.1 billion ringgit. There were 511 decliners and 369 gainers.

Among the actives, Genting Malaysia surged 6.27 percent, while Genting soared 2.32 percent, Sime Darby Plantations plummeted 2.07 percent, IOI Corporation plunged 1.65 percent, MISC tumbled 1.50 percent, AMMB Holdings skidded 1.40 percent, Public Bank retreated 1.15 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong declined 1.09 percent, Axiata Group contracted 0.98 percent, Tenaga Nasional and IHH Healthcare both dropped 0.87 percent, Petronas Chemicals shed 0.65 percent, CIMB Group lost 0.58 percent, Dialog Group fell 0.57 percent, RHB Capital sank 0.53 percent, Maybank slid 0.23 percent, Top Glove and Press Metal both were down 0.22 percent and Petronas Gas, Sime Darby and Digi.com were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks moved higher on Friday, rebounding from weakness a day earlier as the NASDAQ and S&P 500 hit fresh record closing highs.

The Dow added 51.45 points or 0.19 percent to end at 27,192.45, the NASDAQ gained 91.67 points or 1.11 percent to 8,330.21 and the S&P rose 22.19 points or 0.74 percent to 3,025.86. For the week, the Dow added 0.1 percent, the NASDAQ gained 2.3 percent and the S&P perked 0.7 percent.

The rally by the tech-heavy NASDAQ was due to a spike by shares of Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL) after the tech giant reported Q2 results that beat estimates on both the top and bottom lines.

Twitter (TWTR) and McDonald's (MCD) also fueled the rally after posting solid earnings data, while Amazon (AMZN) weighed after missing expectations.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said U.S. economic growth slowed in the second quarter but still exceeded estimates.

Crude oil futures edged higher on Friday after swinging between gains and losses as traders weighed demand and supply prospects for the commodity. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for September ended up $0.18 or 0.3 percent at $56.20 a barrel.