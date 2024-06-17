Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12'004 -0.3%  SPI 15'946 -0.3%  Dow 38'778 0.5%  DAX 18'068 0.4%  Euro 0.9550 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'880 0.9%  Gold 2'317 -0.7%  Bitcoin 59'250 -0.2%  Dollar 0.8900 0.0%  Öl 84.4 2.1% 
Oracle-Aktie überbewertet? Analyst hält KI-Pläne nicht für nachhaltig - NVIDIA-Dominanz könnte gefestigt werden
Anlageentscheidung: Starinvestor Warren Buffett weiss in wenigen Minuten, ob sich eine Investition lohnt
Studie beweist: ChatGPT-4 übertrifft bei bei Gewinnprognosen menschliche Finanzanalysten
Lucid-CEO übt scharfe Kritik: Elon Musk schadet Tesla
iPhone-Akku dauernd leer? Diese Tipps helfen
18.06.2024 01:01:30

Renewed Support Anticipated For South Korea Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market on Monday snapped the four-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 55 points or 2 percent. The KOSPI now rests just shy of the 2,750-point plateau although it's likely to bounce higher again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is generally positive on optimism over the outlook for interest rates. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The KOSPI finished modestly lower on Monday as losses from the financials and chemicals were mitigated by support from the automobile producers and a mixed bag from the technology stocks.

For the day, the index shed 14.32 points or 0.52 percent to finish at 2,744.10. Volume was 545 million shares worth 12.2 trillion won. There were 522 decliners and 359 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial retreated 1.60 percent, while KB Financial plunged 3.21 percent, Hana Financial slid 0.17 percent, Samsung Electronics tumbled 1.88 percent, Samsung SDI shed 0.65 percent, LG Electronics jumped 1.52 percent, SK Hynix advanced 0.90 percent, Naver tanked 2.24 percent, LG Chem declined 1.66 percent, Lotte Chemical surrendered 2.98 percent, SK Innovations skidded 1.03 percent, POSCO stumbled 2.37 percent, SK Telecom rose 0.20 percent, Hyundai Mobis slumped 1.26 percent, Hyundai Motor surged 3.92 percent, Kia skyrocketed 5.22 percent and KEPCO was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as the major averages opened lower on Monday but quickly turned higher and finished solidly in the green.

The Dow jumped 188.94 points or 0.49 percent to finish at 38,778.10, while the NASDAQ rallied 168.14 points or 0.95 percent to close at 17,857.02 and the S&P 500 gained 41.63 points or 0.77 percent to end at 5,473.23.

The buying interest that emerged on Wall Street came as the markets benefitted from the positive sentiment generated last week by tamer-than-expected inflation data.

While Federal Reserve officials forecast just one interest rate cut this year following last Wednesday's monetary policy meeting, traders remain hopeful the predictions will turn out to be overly conservative if inflation continues to slow in the coming months.

On the U.S. economic front, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York released a report this morning showing New York manufacturing activity contracted at a notably slower rate in June.

Oil prices rose to a fresh six-week high on Monday on hopes about the outlook for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for July ended higher by $1.88 or about 1.25 percent at $80.33 a barrel, the highest settlement since April 29.

Optimismus bei Strukturierten Produkten in der Schweiz mit Georg von Wattenwyl | BX Swiss TV

Der Risikoappetit der Anleger bei Strukturierte Produkte nimmt langsam wieder zu.
Wie entwickelt sich der Markt für Strukturierten Produkte in der Schweiz in 2024, welche Anlageklassen sind gefragt und bleiben BRCs weiterhin beliebt?

Diese Fragen beantwortet Georg von Wattenwyl, Präsident des SSPA (Swiss Structured
Products Association) im heutigen Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.

Inside Trading & Investment

17.06.24 Strengthening FX primary liquidity on EBS
17.06.24 Apple springt auf den KI-Zug mit auf
17.06.24 UBS KeyInvest: Von Tauben und Falken
17.06.24 SG-Marktüberblick: 17.06.2024
17.06.24 Schwergewichte erweisen sich als Fels in der Brandung
14.06.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nordex, Siemens Energy, SolarEdge
13.06.24 Julius Bär: 10.50% p.a. JB Autocallable Reverse Convertible auf Barry Callebaut AG
13.06.24 Optimismus bei Strukturierten Produkten in der Schweiz mit Georg von Wattenwyl | BX Swiss TV
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
Dieses Fehlinvestition kostete Berkshire Hathaway Milliarden - Buffett jedoch weiter von langfristigen Aussichten überzeugt
Cathie Wood: NVIDIA-Bewertung nur unter bestimmten Voraussetzungen gerechtfertigt
UBS-Aktie höher: CS-Greensill-Skandal soll abgeschlossen werden
Goldman Sachs-Experte: Aktienmarkt wird von Geldflut überrollt werden
WhatsApp-Chat aus Versehen gelöscht? - So einfach können Nachrichten wiederhergestellt werden
Roche-Aktie trotzdem unter Druck: Positive Studiendaten für Krebsmittel Columvi vorgelegt
Google setzt auf Tempus AI: Beeindruckender Börsenstart für das aufstrebende KI-Unternehmen
Investment-Tipp Bayer-Aktie: Barclays Capital bewertet Anteilsschein in neuer Analyse
Bayer-Aktie sinkt dennoch: Geplanter Launch von 10 neuen Blockbustern im Agrargeschäft
Carl Zeiss Meditec-Aktie knickt zweistellig ein: Carl Zeiss Meditec drosselt Gewinn- und Umsatzerwartungen

