SMI 12'465 1.4%  SPI 17'179 1.2%  Dow 47'369 0.8%  DAX 23'960 1.7%  Euro 0.9304 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5'664 1.8%  Gold 4'116 2.9%  Bitcoin 85'267 0.9%  Dollar 0.8051 -0.1%  Öl 63.9 0.4% 
Ausblick: SoftBank gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Goldrallye im Fokus: JPMorgan hält Verdopplung des Goldpreises für möglich
Ausblick: United Internet gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher
Ausblick: Munich Re zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal
11.11.2025 00:59:32

Renewed Support Anticipated For Singapore Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market on Monday snapped the two-day winning streak in which it had climbed more than 75 points or 1.7 percent. The Straits Times Index now sits just beneath the 4,490-point plateau although it's expected to bounce higher again on Tuesday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly positive on optimism that the end of the U.S. government shutdown in near. The European and U.S. markets were sharply higher and the Asian bourses are expected to follow that lead. The STI finished slightly lower following mixed performances from the financial shares, property stocks and industrial issues. For the day, the index slipped 4.11 points or 0.09 percent to finish at 4,488.13 after trading between 4,457.14 and 4,490.55. Among the actives, CapitaLand Ascendas REIT slipped 0.35 percent, while CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust added 0.43 percent, DBS Group stumbled 1.29 percent, DFI Retail Group and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding both gained 0.30 percent, Genting Singapore surged 3.36 percent, Hongkong Land shed 0.50 percent, Keppel DC REIT fell 0.42 percent, Keppel Ltd lost 0.49 percent, Mapletree Industrial Trust spiked 0.99 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation soared 2.31 percent, SATS rallied 0.86 percent, Seatrium Limited jumped 0.93 percent, SembCorp Industries rose 0.16 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering plunged 1.33 percent, SingTel slumped 0.65 percent, United Overseas Bank skidded 0.53 percent, Wilmar International advanced 0.61 percent, Yangzijiang Financial plummeted 51.42 percent and CapitaLand Investment, City Developments, Comfort DelGro, Thai Beverage, Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust, Mapletree Logistics Trust, UOL Group and Frasers Centrepoint Trust were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is solid as the major averages opened higher on Monday and largely spent most of the sessions firmly in positive territory.

The Dow jumped 381.53 points or 0.81 percent to finish at 47,368.63, while the NASDAQ surged 522.64 points or 2.27 percent to close at 23,527.17 and the S&P 500 rallied 103.63 points or 1.54 percent to end at 6,832.43.

The strength on Wall Street came after the Senate voted to advance legislation to end the government shutdown, which recently became the longest in U.S. history. The Senate voted 60-40 in favor of a temporary funding bill, which would also reverse some of the recent mass federal layoffs.

Several Democratic Senators broke with party leaders in favor of moving forward with the legislation, as it does call for a vote on the extension of enhanced Obamacare tax credits.

The end of the shutdown would also lead to the resumption of the release of key U.S. economic data that has recently been withheld.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Monday on the prospects of the U.S. government shutdown coming to a close. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery was up $0.31 or 0.52 percent at $60.06 per barrel.

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’974.31 19.37 BP9SUU
Short 13’215.46 13.98 BU9S6U
Short 13’724.19 8.85 B19SNU
SMI-Kurs: 12’465.39 10.11.2025 17:30:00
Long 11’962.62 19.84 SNLBQU
Long 11’690.01 13.82 SSTBSU
Long 11’209.46 8.98 SQZB6U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 45: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
"Big Short" gegen KI-Boom: Michael Burry wettet gegen NVIDIA und Palantir
Reich durch Day Trading - Geht das wirklich?
Börse feiert Rheinmetalls Weltraum-Plan: Aktien von RENK und HENSOLDT steigen im Sog mit
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall am Montagnachmittag höher
Roche-Aktie deutlich im Plus: Studienerfolg mit Multiple-Sklerose-Mittel Fenebrutinib erzielt
BYD-Aktie gewinnt an Interesse: Das steckt hinter dem Aufschwung beim Tesla-Konkurrenten
Für Anleger mit geringerer Risikobereitschaft: Diese Zertifikate kommen infrage
Barrick Mining-Aktie steigt: Mehr Umsatz und Gewinn in Q3

KW 45: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 45: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 45: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
22:31 ROUNDUP 2: Syriens Rehabilitation - Übergangspräsident im Weißen Haus
22:30 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Erholung wegen Hoffnung auf Shutdown-Ende
22:19 Aktien New York Schluss: Erholung wegen Hoffnung auf Shutdown-Ende
22:15 ROUNDUP: Syriens Rehabilitation - Übergangspräsident im Weißen Haus
21:50 Weber: Mercosur-EU-Deal wäre 'bestes Anti-Trump-Abkommen'
21:43 GNW-News: Kymeta ernennt den erfahrenen Verteidigungsmanager Manny Mora zum CEO, um die Innovation im Bereich mobiler Satellitenkommunikation für nationale S...
21:30 USA verlängern Lockerungen bei Sanktionen gegen Syrien
21:30 RATIONAL-Aktie: Bernstein hebt Ziel für Rational auf 1050 Euro - 'Outperform'
21:26 Salzgitter-Aktie: JPMorgan senkt Ziel für Salzgitter auf 27,90 Euro
20:49 Devisen: Euro zum US-Dollar wenig verändert