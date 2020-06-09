Renewed Support Anticipated For Malaysia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - Ahead of Monday's holiday, the Malaysia stock market had ended the seven-day winning streak in which it had soared more than 120 points or 8.3 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,555-point plateau although it's predicted to jump higher again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests a higher open, even though many of the regional bourses are significantly overbought at this point as optimism for an economic recovery continues to buoy the bourses abroad.

The KLCI finished slightly lower on Friday following losses from the financial shares, plantation stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index fell 5.51 points or 0.35 percent to finish at 1,556.33 after trading between 1,547.57 and 1,564.13. Volume was 8.670 billion shares worth 6.2 billion ringgit. There were 615 decliners and 427 gainers.

Among the actives, Top Glove surged 6.09 percent, while Press Metal soared 5.81 percent, Malaysia Airports Holdings plummeted 5.17 percent, Petronas Chemicals plunged 3.87 percent, Hartalega Holdings spiked 3.57 percent RHB Capital tanked 1.64 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong tumbled 1.61 percent, Maxis retreated 1.49 percent, Digi.com and Petronas Dagangan both skidded 1.35 percent, Maybank declined 1.34 percent, Public Bank surrendered 1.03 percent, Genting dropped 0.90 percent, Genting Malaysia advanced 0.78 percent, MISC and IHH Healthcare both sank 0.72 percent, AMMB Holdings shed 0.61 percent, Tenaga Nasional lost 0.50 percent, Sime Darby added 0.476 percent, Sime Darby Plantations fell 0.40 percent, PPB Group eased 0.12 percent and Petronas Gas, Dialog Group, CIMB Group, Axiata and IOI Corp all were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks moved sharply higher again on Monday, extending recent gains and sending the NASDAQ to a record closing high.

The Dow jumped 461.46 points or 1.70 percent to finish at 27,572.44, while the NASDAQ climbed 110.66 points or 1.13 percent to end at 9,924.75 and the S&P 500 added 38.46 points or 1.20 percent to close at 3,232.39.

The rally on Wall Street came as traders remain optimistic about a quick economic recovery as businesses begin to reopen following the coronavirus lockdown. Recent economic data has added to the optimism even as economists warn the recovery will be more gradual than expected.

Crude oil prices drifted lower Monday, weighed down by news about Saudi Arabia's decision to not extend any additional voluntary reduction in crude production. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for July ended down $1.36 or 3.4 percent at $38.19 a barrel.