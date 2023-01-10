SMI 11'213 0.6%  SPI 14'378 0.7%  Dow 33'518 -0.3%  DAX 14'793 1.3%  Euro 0.9888 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'069 1.3%  Gold 1'873 0.4%  Bitcoin 15'857 0.3%  Dollar 0.9212 0.0%  Öl 79.8 1.6% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
ETF-Sparplan - so finden Anleger kostenlose Sparpläne, die besten Tipps zum ETF-Sparen
Rheinmetall-Aktie: Die Unternehmensgeschichte der Rheinischen Metallwaren- und Maschinenfabrik Aktiengesellschaft
BYD holt bei Auslieferungen deutlich auf: Gefahr für Platzhirsch Tesla?
ETF-Kauf - Tipps zum Vermögensaufbau mittels ETF-Sparplan
Volatile Märkte: Wie sind die Aussichten für Shortseller 2023?
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
10.01.2023 01:00:08

Renewed Selling Pressure Tipped For Singapore Shares

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has moved higher in two of three trading days since the end of the two-day slide in which it had slipped almost 10 points or 0.3 percent. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 3,300-point plateau although it may head south again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to lower on concerns over the outlook for interest rates. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The STI finished modestly higher as the financials, properties and industrials all ended mostly in the green.

For the day, the index gained 28.95 points or 0.88 percent to finish at 3,305.67 after trading between 3,291.04 and 3,343.47.

Among the actives, Ascendas REIT strengthened 1.47 percent, while CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust increased 1.00 percent, CapitaLand Investment advanced 1.08 percent, City Developments fell 0.51 percent, DBS Group soared 2.26 percent, Hongkong Land rose 0.63 percent, Keppel Corp gained 0.69 percent, Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust gathered 0.59 percent, Mapletree Industrial Trust was up 0.44 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust spiked 1.87 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation rallied 1.60 percent, SembCorp Industries improved 1.18 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering jumped 1.48 percent, SingTel slumped 0.79 percent, Thai Beverage surged 2.90 percent, United Overseas Bank lost 0.55 percent, Wilmar International added 0.72 percent, Yangzijiang Financial climbed 1.43 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding tumbled 1.63 percent and Emperador, Genting Singapore, Comfort DelGro and SATS were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is murky as the major averages opened higher on Monday but faded as the day progressed, eventually ending mixed and little changed.

The Dow dropped 112.96 points or 0.34 percent to finish at 33,517.65, while the NASDAQ gained 66.36 points or 0.63 percent to close at 10,635.65 and the S&P 500 dipped 2.99 points or 0.08 percent to end at 3,892.09.

The tech-heavy NASDAQ was solid after bond yields dropped amid bets the Federal Reserve will slow down the pace of its interest rate hikes in the coming months.

Stocks pared gains after comments from Fed officials that the central bank might raise rates to somewhere above 5 percent.

Crude oil prices climbed higher Monday, gaining for a third straight session amid hopes of increased demand - while a weak dollar also helped to support oil prices. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February rose $0.86 or 1.2 percent at $74.63 a barrel.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

#KW01 – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Pünktlich vor Börsenstart stellen Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz jede Woche ausgewählte Top-Werte vor und diskutieren über News aus der Finanzwelt. In der aktuellen Folge werden die Aktien der UnitedHealth Group, Deutsche Börse und Zurich Insurance vorgestellt.

#KW01 – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch – 3 Aktien im Fokus: UnitedHealth, Deutsche Börse & Zurich Insurance | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

09.01.23 Qualcomm und Salesforce kooperieren
09.01.23 Vontobel: derimail - BRC mit 29.50% p.a. auf Credit Suisse, Idorsia und 55% Barriere
09.01.23 Bitcoin Kurs steigt wieder über 17.000 Dollar – US-Inflation im Blick
09.01.23 Marktüberblick: Dollar schwächelt nach Konjunkturdaten
09.01.23 SMI startet freundlich ins neue Jahr
06.01.23 Daily Markets: Euro STOXX 50 - Starker Jahresauftakt / LVMH - Auf dem Weg zum Allzeithoch?
04.01.23 #KW01 – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch – 3 Aktien im Fokus: UnitedHealth, Deutsche Börse & Zurich Insurance | BX Swiss TV
03.01.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - u.a. mit 7.70% p.a. Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
23.12.22 ☕ MarketFlow Live - Today 👀 PCI prices 📊 Stocks 🎢 Gold 💛
08.12.22 Julius Bär: - u.a. 10.65% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Burckhardt Compression Holding AG
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'661.01 19.35 BRSSMU
Short 11'903.72 13.52 GWSSMU
Short 12'346.54 8.84 6SSMPU
SMI-Kurs: 11'212.57 09.01.2023 17:31:20
Long 10'776.98 19.69 MVSSMU
Long 10'490.06 13.36 A5SSMU
Long 10'078.28 8.98 3SSMJU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

SNB-Aktie in Rot: Schweizerische Nationalbank mit massivem Jahresverlust - Keine Gewinnausschüttung
NEL ASA Aktie News: Hausse bei NEL ASA am Vormittag
CS-Aktie steigt deutlich: Credit Suisse will wohl gerichtlich gegen Insolvenzverwalter der Greensill Bank vorgehen
Santhera-Aktie weit im Plus: FDA nimmt Zulassungsantrag von Santhera und Reveragen entgegen
Novartis-Aktie schwächer: Molecular Partners und Novartis planen engere Zusammenarbeit - Molecular Partners-Aktie springt an
NIO Aktie News: NIO am Montagvormittag mit sattem Kursplus
Trader prognostizieren, dass diese neue Kryptowährung nächste Woche um 750 % explodiert
Analysten von Goldman Sachs sehen bei der langfristigen Performance Gold vor Bitcoin
US-Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Handel -- SMI und DAX schliessen höher -- Asiens Märkte steigen letztlich - Feiertag in Japan
Rezession kann vermieden werden: Jim Cramer sieht Anzeichen für Trendwende am Aktienmarkt

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.