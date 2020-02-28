Renewed Selling Pressure Tipped For China Shares

(RTTNews) - The China stock market on Thursday snapped the three-day slide in which it had fallen more than 50 points or 1.7 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 2,990-point plateau although it figures to head south again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests major consolidation on growing fears over the escalation of the coronavirus. The European and U.S. markets were sharply lower and the Asian markets also figure to open in the red.

The SCI finished slightly higher on Thursday following a mixed picture from the financial sector and weakness from the properties and oil companies.

For the day, the index rose 3.40 points or 0.11 percent to finish at 2,991.33 after trading between 2,980.48 and 3,009.46. The Shenzhen Composite Index added 4.53 points or 0.24 percent to end at 1,895.13.

Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China eased 0.18 percent, while Bank of China collected 0.56 percent, China Construction Bank added 0.30 percent, China Merchants Bank climbed 1.12 percent, China Life Insurance eased 0.10 percent, Ping An Insurance dipped 0.05 percent, PetroChina sank 0.96 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) shed 0.43 percent, China Shenhua Energy fell 0.24 percent, Gemdale tumbled 2.63 percent, Poly Developments dropped 1.00 percent and China Vanke plunged 1.46 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is again brutal as stocks attempted to recover from an early sell-off on Thursday but pulled back once again to end lower for the sixth straight session.

The Dow shed 1,190.95 points or 4.442 percent to finish at 25,766.64, while the NASDAQ lost 414.29 points or 4.61 percent to 8,566.48 and the S&P 500 fell 137.63 points or 4.42 percent to 2,978.76.

The continued sell-off on Wall Street came as ongoing worries about the rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak continued to weigh on the markets after driving them lower in recent days.

Microsoft (MSFT) warned that it does not expect to meet its revenue guidance for a key segment that includes Windows due to the outbreak. The software giant joins a growing list of big-name companies that have warned about the potential impact of the coronavirus.

Traders shrugged off U.S. economic data that showed a bigger than expected rebound in pending home sales and a much smaller than expected drop in durable goods orders.

Crude oil prices plunged sharply on Thursday, extending losses to a fifth session amid concerns about the outlook for energy demand. Higher crude stockpiles in the U.S. also weighed on oil prices. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for April ended down $1.64 or 3.4 percent at $47.09 a barrel, the lowest finish in over a year.