Renewed Selling Pressure Predicted For South Korea Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market on Wednesday ended the two-day slide in which it had tumbled almost 90 points or 3.6 percent. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,360-point plateau although it figures to head south again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on economic recovery woes. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The KOSPI finished modestly higher on Wednesday following mixed performances from the automobile producers and oil and chemical companies.

For the day, the index gained 12.30 points or 0.52 percent to finish at 2,360.54 after trading between 2,353.17 and 2,380.10. Volume was 613 million shares worth 12 trillion won. There were 664 gainers and 184 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial shed 0.63 percent, while KB Financial fell 0.39 percent, Samsung Electronics skidded 1.03 percent, LG Electronics rallied 1.19 percent, SK Hynix plunged 3.97 percent, LG Chem dropped 1.01 percent, Lotte Chemical accelerated 1.99 percent, S-Oil retreated 0.98 percent, SK Innovation spiked 2.18 percent, POSCO sank 0.99 percent, SK Telecom advanced 0.87 percent, KEPCO climbed 1.22 percent, Hyundai Motors soared 4.11 percent, Kia Motors lost 0.94 percent and Hana Financial was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks were unable to hold on to early gains on Wednesday, slipping firmly into the red.

The Dow shed 85.19 points or 0.31 percent to finish at 27,692.88, while the NASDAQ lost 64.38 points or 0.57 percent to end at 11.146.46 and the S&P 500 fell 14.93 points or 0.44 percent to close at 3,374.85.

The weakness that emerged on Wall Street followed the release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve's July monetary policy meeting. They noted that the coronavirus outbreak is causing tremendous human and economic hardship across the United States and around the world.

The Fed noted economic activity and employment have picked up somewhat in recent months but remain well below their levels at the beginning of the year.

Gold and biotech stocks were weak, as were commercial real estate, oil and steel stocks, contributing to the downturn by the broader markets.