Renewed Selling Pressure Likely For Malaysia Bourse

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market on Friday snapped the two-day slide in which it had fallen more than 8 points or 0.5 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,600-point plateau although it figures to head south again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on ongoing trade concerns between the United States and China. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The KLCI finished slightly higher on Friday following mixed performances from the financial shares, plantation stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index rose 1.13 points or 0.07 percent to finish at 1,597.41 after trading between 1,590.02 and 1,597.61. Volume was 3.1 billion shares worth 3.3 billion ringgit. There were 393 decliners and 381 gainers.

Among the actives, AMMB Holdings surged 1.94 percent, while Digi.com plummeted 1.89 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong plunged 1.45 percent, Maybank soared 1.04 percent, Sime Darby Plantations spiked 1.03 percent, IHH Healthcare jumped 0.88 percent, RHB Capital collected 0.71 percent, Tenaga Nasional climbed 0.59 percent, Hartalega Holdings tumbled 0.57 percent, Maxis skidded 0.53 percent, Genting advanced 0.52 percent, Petronas Gas added 0.48 percent, Axiata dropped 0.47 percent, Sime Darby shed 0.43 percent, Press Metal sank 0.41 percent, CIMB Group lost 0.40 percent, MISC fell 0.39 percent, Genting Malaysia slid 0.33 percent, Dialog Group dipped 0.29 percent, Top Glove rose 0.21 percent, Petronas Chemicals eased 0.13 percent and PPB Group, Public Bank and IOI Corporation were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks shook off a positive open Friday, fading in the afternoon to finish firmly in the red.

The Dow shed 159.72 points or 0.59 percent to 26,935.07, the NASDAQ lost 65.21 points or 0.80 percent to 8,117.67 and the S&P 500 fell 14.72 points or 0.49 percent to 2,992.07. For the week, the Dow shed 1 percent, the NASDAQ lost 0.7 percent and the S&P 500 fell 0.5 percent.

Stocks skidded on news Chinese trade negotiators canceled a scheduled visit to U.S. farm states this week. The news offset recent optimism about a potential end to the U.S.-China trade war, with the deputy-level talks expected to help pave the way for more productive talks next month.

Uncertainty about the outlook for interest also weighed on stocks, with Boston Federal Reserve President Eric Rosengren arguing that it is not necessary and potentially risky for the central bank to continue lowering rates.

Crude oil futures settled slightly lower on Friday but still managed a gain of nearly 6 percent for the week. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for October ended down $0.04 or 0.07 percent at $58.09 a barrel on the expiration day.